Your Pokémon Go Camera Data Was Actually Used To Train A Military Spy Drone System

The primary reason that this is troubling for many is because for the majority of people playing "Pokémon Go," they never really thought about what kind of terms Niantic asked them to agree to. Or whether or not the data they were capturing to get free items and rewards would actually be used for something that some might consider nefarious.

According to Trouw's report, one Dutch resident downloaded "Pokémon Go" way back in 2016, never imagining that scanning the world around him would lead to such an occurrence. In fact, the resident in question told Trouw he even scanned his own apartment and was "just playing a game." Further, nearly 30 billion scans were reportedly taken since "Pokémon Go" released this feature in 2021 and the deal with Vantor.

Perhaps the one bright spot here is that Vantor says it did not use data captured from "Pokémon Go" players to fuel the model used in drones. Not everyone is convinced, though, and some believe that this kind of advancement for the system would not have been possible without the scans from "Pokémon Go." Others on social media say they saw something like this coming. The unfortunate truth here is that even if they were used, there is not much that players can do, as Niantic even asked for additional agreement for users to record and keep the data captured by their cameras. Which means it was given voluntarily.