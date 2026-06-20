Google Messages Just Solved The Biggest Problem With Smart Replies

Google Messages is arguably the most popular messaging app on Android. While texting app alternatives exist, built-in support for RCS and its availability as a default on the vast majority of devices give Google Messages a massive leg up. However, its virtual monopoly isn't the only reason why folks use it. The app has several good aspects, and the company continuously improves it with new features, such as real-time location sharing and addressing some of its most frustrating problems. In the same spirit, Google Messages has now received a nifty little addition that solves a big problem with 'Smart Replies'.

The default behavior of tapping on a Smart Replies suggestion until very recently was an immediate send, which could potentially create confusion or make things complicated for senders. Fortunately, Google Messages is now receiving a "Tap to draft" option in "Smart Replies" settings, which addresses this issue and can stop you from accidentally sending a suggested reply. "Tap to draft" simply moves the suggested text to the compose window, giving you the opportunity to confirm what you're sending before you actually hit the send button. You can also use this time to edit the suggested reply. This change was first spotted by folks at 9to5Google.