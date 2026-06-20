China's Recent Rocket Launch Is The Next Step For Its 2030 Project

The Shenzhou-23 mission will build on science experiments conducted on the Shenzhou-21 mission, focusing on biology and research into the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body. Shenzhou-23 will include embryonic research, using zebrafish and mouse embryos, as well as advanced material research focused on the production of high-performance rare-earth magnets. The taikonauts (China's version of astronauts) will also conduct experiments on high-entropy alloys, and their potential use on spacecraft in low Earth orbit. These alloys offer remarkable damage tolerance and could offer greater protection from the harsh conditions of space and the ever-present danger of micrometeoroid and space debris strikes.

One of the Shenzhou-23 taikonauts will remain on the station for a yearlong mission, designed to advance China's understanding of human physiology in zero gravity. The mission aims to establish a multi-system atlas of the human body in space, documenting its response to this unique environment. This will be China's longest human spaceflight to date, and will explore similar outcomes seen on Scott Kelly's mission on the International Space Station from 2015 to 2016.

Kelly's yearlong mission was a one-of-a-kind research opportunity that compared the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body to a genetically identical control back on Earth. Scott Kelly and his identical twin brother, Mark, were both astronauts, and provided the basis for the experiment. Some of the key findings of this mission were that Kelly's cognitive functions remained largely unchanged, that he suffered from degraded vision, and that his body reacted normally to a flu vaccine in space. While degraded vision in space is a well-documented problem, the confirmations of cognitive ability and appropriate response to vaccines bode well for future missions to Mars.