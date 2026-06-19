Paul Rudd's First Starring Role Was In A Horror Movie From A Fan-Favorite Franchise

In retrospect, likely the only notable thing in "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers" is that it was Rudd's feature debut right out of acting school. Up until that point, he only appeared in a few television productions (like "Wild Oats" and "Rebel Highway") before his breakthrough in "Clueless" as Josh Lucas, which he technically shot after "Curse," even though "Clueless" was released first. As he recalled in a Today Show interview, "It was the very first movie I ever did. It was the sixth one [in the franchise], which if you hadn't seen the first five, you were probably lost in the storyline."

Although "Curse" was a critical bomb at the time (currently standing at a miserable 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes), it did triple its low-budget production cost, garnering a little over $15 million worldwide at the box office. What can you say? People still wanted more of Michael Myers (who was inspired by the villain of a classic sci-fi Western) and his off-putting mask in the '90s, regardless of how poor shape and form he was presented in at the time.

Funnily enough, Rudd never did another "pure" horror in the decades that followed. The closest he ever came was Alex Scharfman's dark fantasy-comedy horror, "Death of a Unicorn," in which he played alongside Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, and Tea Leoni. It may have been a good thing for everyone involved (on both sides of the camera) that he realized that horror wasn't exactly his strong suit.