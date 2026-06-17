This New Scientific Breakthrough Could Lead To Magnets Without Any Rare Earth Metals

Scientists at the Ames Laboratory have developed an AI workflow to help discover rare-earth-free magnets (something AI has already demonstrated it can excel at). The pipeline uses AI models trained on real world physics and the behavior of electrons rather than just existing data to make educated guesses on the specialized materials necessary to build permanent magnets, which need to be able to maintain magnetization even under extreme conditions like high temperatures.

Ames National Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratory and the project is part of DOE's Genesis Mission. The program's official website describes it as an initiative that leverages government resources alongside academia in an effort to create AI resources aimed at "breakthroughs in energy dominance, discovery science, and national security."

Permanent magnets are a good fit for that remit because they're frequently used in defense applications, ranging from radar systems and fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning II to submarines and UAVs. Despite a huge deal with Apple to sell the company rare-earth magnets, the U.S. currently only has a single rare-earth mine (in Mountain Pass, California) and exports over 95% of the minerals mined there to Asia for refinement, meaning a rare-earth-free solution could simultaneously solve both security and cost issues.