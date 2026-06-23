Aircraft Carriers Are Becoming Nuclear Power Plants For US Naval Bases

Aircraft carriers are floating cities that carry thousands of sailors and provide aerial strike and defense capability anywhere in the world. The latest series of aircraft carriers operated by the U.S. Navy, the Gerald R. Ford class, are over 1,000 feet in length and boast crews of over 4,000 sailors. Powering such an immense platform out at sea for months at a time requires huge power-generation capability, and this class of ship has that in the form of two A1B nuclear reactor plants.

The Navy intends to use these ships' nuclear-generating capacity to power Naval Station Norfolk as part of a test this summer, to demonstrate the utility of using a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier as a mobile power station in the event that a base's power sources are compromised. The test was explained at a House Armed Services Committee meeting on May 14. The Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) recently returned from a record 11-month deployment, setting new standards for deployment endurance.

The concept of a naval vessel powering land-based infrastructure isn't new. The USS Lexington provided electricity to Tacoma for a month in 1929, after the city's main power sources were rendered ineffective. The city relied mostly on hydroelectric power through rivers, which dried up that year due to unprecedented drought. While the event didn't see sustained usage of this method of power generation, it served as a proof of concept.