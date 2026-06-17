Beats Teases Mysterious New Headphones That World Cup Stars Can't Get Enough Of

The World Cup has barely started, but Beats has been teasing its mysterious new headphones for a couple of weeks now and has been spotted with football superstars Lamine Yamal and Antonee Robinson. FIFA had to force Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala to cover up the brand logo on his pair after he wore Beats' unannounced headphones before a match. Apple's subsidiary is not part of the official World Cup sponsors, so players cannot be seen with brands that are not part of the agreement. Shortly after that, Beats posted a photo on Instagram of Jamal wearing Beats headphones with a tape and the caption saying: "Spoiler alert: it's a b."

Unlike previous releases, which usually get spoiled by iOS beta code, consumers barely know a thing about these Beats headphones, besides that they're out there, and only football superstars have them. Based on the photos shared so far, these headphones will come in pink, white, black, and a dual white and blue option. With a stainless steel headband slider, these headphones look like if Beats made an AirPods Max.

However, it's unclear if these are a replacement of the 2023 Beats Studio Pro, which still doesn't have an Apple audio chip, or if the company is planning to position these headphones in a new category. What's important to note is that Beats' recent Instagram picture does not put Jamal with the same headphones as he was wearing before the match, since the headband slider is different.