Apple Just Updated The Beats Studio Buds To Fix A Major Bluetooth Security Flaw

Apple's 2021 Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones are receiving a new firmware update, which patches a major security vulnerability related to their Bluetooth connectivity. The vulnerability, according to the company, could potentially allow an attacker to listen in using the microphones built into the earbuds. The update started rolling out on June 16 and takes the firmware of these wireless earbuds to version 1B211.

Although Apple mentions the security vulnerability to be a part of "open source code," which affects the company's software. However, more accurately, the vulnerability, which is dubbed CVE-2025-20701, is part of the Airoha Bluetooth audio SDK. Apple likely uses this SDK for the Beats Studio Buds firmware because these earbuds leverage the MT2821A, which is a low-power Bluetooth audio chip developed by MediaTek-owned Airoha. CVE-2025-20701 can be exploited when the Beats headphones aren't paired and actively looking for devices for pairing. However, for it to work, the attacker would need to be in Bluetooth range.