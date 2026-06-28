Who Owns Bose?

Bose Corporation is one of the biggest audio names globally, ranking among the best major headphone brands and Bluetooth speaker brands. The company is known for its acoustic engineering prowess, and it actually pioneered active noise cancellation (ANC) technology in commercial headphones with its QuietComfort series. However, unlike other audio brands like JBL and Sonos, which are either owned by conglomerates like Samsung or other public companies, Bose's ownership is a lot more interesting. This audio brand is actually a private company, which is majority-owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

However, MIT's majority ownership of Bose isn't typical. Neither does the university run the company nor is it involved in any of its affairs. The company's daily governance and strategic planning are handled by its senior executives and board of directors. Similarly, the voting rights on the company's corporate decisions are held by a trust, not by MIT. Thanks to its Bose stock, the university receives an annual cash dividend that it uses for its education and research mission. However, MIT didn't always have a stake in Bose.