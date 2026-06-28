Who Owns Bose?
Bose Corporation is one of the biggest audio names globally, ranking among the best major headphone brands and Bluetooth speaker brands. The company is known for its acoustic engineering prowess, and it actually pioneered active noise cancellation (ANC) technology in commercial headphones with its QuietComfort series. However, unlike other audio brands like JBL and Sonos, which are either owned by conglomerates like Samsung or other public companies, Bose's ownership is a lot more interesting. This audio brand is actually a private company, which is majority-owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
However, MIT's majority ownership of Bose isn't typical. Neither does the university run the company nor is it involved in any of its affairs. The company's daily governance and strategic planning are handled by its senior executives and board of directors. Similarly, the voting rights on the company's corporate decisions are held by a trust, not by MIT. Thanks to its Bose stock, the university receives an annual cash dividend that it uses for its education and research mission. However, MIT didn't always have a stake in Bose.
The founder of Bose gifted MIT majority stock in the company
Bose was established by Dr. Amar Gopal Bose, an MIT alumnus and later a faculty member, in 1964, after he was not satisfied with the sound of a stereo system he purchased during his MIT years. Dr. Bose kept the company private, as this allowed him the freedom to tackle risky long-term research. Bose continues to remain a private company; however, in 2011, Dr. Bose donated the majority of stock in the company to MIT as non-voting shares.
Although exactly how many shares were gifted to MIT remains a mystery, the university is not allowed to sell them or participate in the company's governance or management under the terms of the donation. However, as mentioned, MIT gets cash dividends for its Bose stock. This allows Bose to remain independent and private, despite none of its voting shareholders owning a majority stake. As of 2026, Bose Corporation makes a wide range of audio gear, including headphones, earbuds, speakers, aviation headsets, and home theater audio devices. The company also supplies audio systems for automobiles and produces commercial audio systems for businesses.