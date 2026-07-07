Why Is The iPhone 'E' Series So Much Cheaper?

In 2025, Apple discontinued its popular iPhone SE lineup in favor of the all-new iPhone 16e model. This product, which launched a bit more expensive than its predecessor, became a way for Apple to appeal to a broader audience who wants the latest devices, but isn't willing to pay the extra money. Even though Apple puts its "E" series together with its current flagship models, there are a lot of differences between an iPhone 17e, released in early 2026, and an iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro released in September 2025, such as the design, camera capabilities, and other extra perks.

Basically, Apple is following a strategy that Samsung has been using with its Galaxy S series for years. At first, the company releases its brand new Galaxy S models, and a few months later, it launches an FE model, which is also part of the same lineup, but with several missing features. This way, customers who want the latest Samsung phones can get a more recent model without overpaying for the fancy features.

In Apple's case, there's a $200 difference between an iPhone 17 ($799) and the iPhone 17e ($599). Even though both of them have generous storage options, starting with 256GB, and Apple Intelligence support, several features set them apart. Here's what you need to know about the iPhone "E" series, and especially the latest iPhone 17e model.