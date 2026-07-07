Why Is The iPhone 'E' Series So Much Cheaper?
In 2025, Apple discontinued its popular iPhone SE lineup in favor of the all-new iPhone 16e model. This product, which launched a bit more expensive than its predecessor, became a way for Apple to appeal to a broader audience who wants the latest devices, but isn't willing to pay the extra money. Even though Apple puts its "E" series together with its current flagship models, there are a lot of differences between an iPhone 17e, released in early 2026, and an iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro released in September 2025, such as the design, camera capabilities, and other extra perks.
Basically, Apple is following a strategy that Samsung has been using with its Galaxy S series for years. At first, the company releases its brand new Galaxy S models, and a few months later, it launches an FE model, which is also part of the same lineup, but with several missing features. This way, customers who want the latest Samsung phones can get a more recent model without overpaying for the fancy features.
In Apple's case, there's a $200 difference between an iPhone 17 ($799) and the iPhone 17e ($599). Even though both of them have generous storage options, starting with 256GB, and Apple Intelligence support, several features set them apart. Here's what you need to know about the iPhone "E" series, and especially the latest iPhone 17e model.
What sets the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 apart
If you go to an Apple Store and check the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e, you'll realize that their design is different — the iPhone 17 features a Dynamic Island and two main cameras, while the iPhone 17e features a notch and a single main camera. Color availability is also limited. The iPhone 17 comes in five colors, while the cheaper model comes in three. The display is also smaller on the iPhone 17e, and it lacks features recently added to the iPhone 17, such as ProMotion and Always-On Display.
The iPhone 17e also lacks the Camera Control functionality, the A19 chip, which is also present on the iPhone 17, actually has a fewer GPU core, and the battery life lasts up to 26 hours, instead of up to 30 hours of video playback. For the selfie camera, Apple uses an innovative 18MP Center Stage lens, while the iPhone 17e still features the same 12MP TrueDepth camera available with previous iPhone models. For the main camera, we're talking about Apple's 48MP Fusion camera system, instead of the Dual Fusion camera system available with the iPhone 17. With a smaller lens and worse aperture, photos and videos with this iPhone won't look the same.
Users also lose macro photography support, the latest-generation of Photographic Styles, and a faster MagSafe wireless charging, as the iPhone 17e can be charged up to 15W and the iPhone 17 at up to 25W. That said, all of these compromises make the iPhone 17e cheaper for Apple to make.
Who's the iPhone 17e for?
It's easier to understand the $200 price difference when comparing the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e. While this new, budget model is far more interesting than the previous iPhone 16e version, this device isn't made for those who upgrade yearly or use all their phone's features. The iPhone 17e is a nice option for regular customers who don't consider themselves tech-savvy, and among all the smartphone options, they would still have an iPhone instead of an Android.
With this option, they can still have the latest and greatest iPhone, lose some of the features they probably didn't even have with a previous version of their phone, and enjoy a fast and fresh device. Third-party marketplaces also offer the "E" phone at a discount, which makes the offer even better.
One thing that it's important to note is that once Apple is about to release a new "E" iPhone, stock for the previous model pretty much vanishes, so those waiting to get an iPhone 17e once the iPhone 18e is released might have a hard time searching for one. More interestingly, while users could theoretically go for an iPhone 16, which is $100 more than the iPhone 17e, they would get a few camera features, but would lose double the storage, a better processor, and other little things that make the iPhone 17e a better choice than "last year's" model.