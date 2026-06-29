Is A Cellular Apple Watch Worth The Extra $100?

One of the biggest leaps of the Apple Watch was when Apple introduced cellular connectivity. The first model to get this technology was the Apple Watch Series 3 and, since then, Apple continued to work to improve the feature so the watch's battery could last longer and the internet connection would get faster and more reliable with 4G and 5G upgrades. However, since users need to pay an extra $100 for the upgraded hardware and, most times, pay for a cellular plan for their watch, the cost can be a bit of a stretch for some. For others, the experience of being away from their phone but still reachable is well worth the price.

I've been wearing an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity since the beginning, so not only did I watch this technology grow over time, but I also know why so many people would rather save money and skip the feature altogether.

Truth be told, Apple only offers the no-cellular option on the Apple Watch SE and the aluminum Apple Watch model. So if the customer chooses a stainless steel or titanium Apple Watch, then it comes with cellular capabilities available. Still, if you're on a budget, going for the cellular-less SE model can be appealing. Here's what having an Apple Watch with cellular looks like with the pros, the cons, and what you should take into account when choosing your next Apple Watch model.