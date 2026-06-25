Apple Raises Prices Of Most Products, But Your iPhone Still Costs The Same (For Now)

Among the products that saw price increases are the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, base-model iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple Vision Pro. Of all of them, the Mac Studio is the most expensive, as the M4 Max version now starts at $2,499, up from $1,999 when it was released. The M3 Ultra option now starts at $5,299, which is $1,300 more expensive than at launch.

With that, even affordable products like the base-model iPad now start at $449 (up from $349), and Apple's latest fast-selling Mac, the MacBook Neo, which used to cost $599, is now $699. Products that customers shouldn't even consider buying, like the current Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini, also saw price increases. The Apple TV now starts at $199 (up from $129), the HomePod mini costs $129 (up from $99), and the bigger HomePod now costs $349 (up from $299). Interestingly enough, the bigger HomePod now costs the same as it did when the original model was released almost a decade ago, which was one of the reasons Apple ended up discontinuing it.

What users can take into account, however, is that when Apple announces updated Apple TV and HomePod models, which should all be released later this year with Apple Intelligence support, the company might not necessarily raise prices again. Still, it's important to note that even products that struggle to get traction, like the Apple Vision Pro, are more expensive, as it now starts at $3,699, $200 more.