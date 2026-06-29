What Does The Leaf In The Battery Icon Mean On A Samsung Phone?

If you've recently spotted a leaf symbol inside the battery icon on your Samsung phone and can't tell what the symbol means or how to remove it, you shouldn't panic. The indicator doesn't suggest a problem with the battery health or with charging. Instead, the leaf symbol has a much simpler explanation. It's a visual indicator telling the user that the phone's Power Saving Mode is enabled on the handset.

The battery-saving feature isn't unique to Galaxy phones, as iPhone models and other Android devices support it. Enabling Power Saving Mode can help extend battery life in situations where there's no time to recharge the phone, or when a charger or power bank isn't available. When Power Saving Mode is enabled, several features are limited to make the phone last longer, including the processor speed. The leaf indicator next to the battery serves as a constant reminder that Power Saving Mode is enabled, and it helps explain why certain phone functions are disabled or the phone may seem slower than usual.

The leaf symbol may be confusing even to longtime Galaxy phone owners, as Samsung hasn't always used that icon to indicate Power Saving Mode has been turned on. A support document dating back to late 2022 explains the various indicator icons that may appear on a Galaxy phone. For Power Saving Mode, Samsung used a recycle symbol on the battery icon. About two years later, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 7.0 beta to the Galaxy S24 series, which received some of the first Android 15 features Samsung was testing. Among these features was the new leaf indicator, which users would see at the top of the screen but also in the Quick Settings panel, where the Power Saving Mode switch uses a battery icon with a leaf.