Shark PowerDetect Speed Review: Powerful Performance, Lower Price

Overall, I quite like the design of the Shark PowerDetect Speed, both when it comes to the vacuum itself and the docking station. The vacuum weighs under 8 pounds, and it feels agile and well-balanced in the hand. It's not quite the lightest cordless stick vacuum out there, but it is lighter than plenty of alternatives, including some of Dyson's models. For most people, the Shark PowerDetect Speed will be more than comfortable enough to hold and use while cleaning.

The vacuum isn't the most premium when it comes to build quality and design, but I never found it to look or feel cheap. It is built primarily from molded plastic rather than metal, but that helps keep the weight down anyway. It's available in a few different colors, so you can choose one that looks best in your home. I'm using the Harbor Slate model.

The standout design feature is Shark's "MultiFlex" hinged wand. It bends partway along its length, which lets you clean under low furniture without kneeling down too far. It's a cool feature, and it makes cleaning under beds and sofas much easier than it has any right to be. That said, it can feel a little awkward at times — bending the wand mid-clean isn't always as smooth as you'd want — but the upside far outweighs the occasional clunkiness, and, of course, if you find it too awkward, you don't have to use it.

Up front is the main floorhead, which combines a soft roller with a bristle/fin roller. This is what allows the vacuum to handle fine dust and larger debris on both hard floors and carpets without having to swap heads. The floorhead also has forward blue lighting to expose fine dust in dark corners and on hard surfaces. The light worked pretty well, actually. I'm not entirely sure how much better it is than a standard white light, but it did illuminate plenty of dust on a surface I would have sworn was already clean.

The Clean & Empty dock is a nice touch, too. It's a bagless, freestanding storage hub that empties and charges the vacuum when you drop it back on the dock, and it can hold up to roughly 45 days of debris, though this will obviously vary dramatically. The ability to just set the vacuum on the dock and have it empty itself is great, and it cuts way down on how often you're dealing with dust directly — which is a necessity, given the bagless design. The catch is the footprint. The dock is bulky and a bit awkward in shape, which can feel intrusive in a smaller apartment compared to a simple wall-mounted charger. If you've got a reasonable place to put it, it's a non-issue. I kept it in the garage and had no trouble finding a little spot for it. In a cramped apartment, it's something to think about — and you may want to opt for the non-dock variant.

The PowerDetect Speed also converts to a handheld mode, and that works pretty well for spot cleaning. Where it falls short is the accessory bundle, which is minimal — just a combination crevice/dusting brush and an upholstery tool. A spinning brush for handheld mode, or really any additional niche tools, would have been nice at this price. Not only that, but I found that with any rigorous use, the dusting brush fell off. I like the fact that you can take the actual brush off for cleaning, but I wish it was held on a little tighter.

There's also a colorful display on the vacuum that lets you toggle between three suction modes and shows a basic battery indicator. The features feel a little basic, but honestly, I can't imagine what else I'd want on there anyway. Right below the screen, you'll find two buttons: one of which powers the vacuum on and off and one to adjust the suction modes.

The PowerDetect Speed uses a washable HEPA filter, which delivers excellent long-term air quality. The catch is that washable means manual washing — you'll need to follow the cleaning cycles in the manual and let the filter dry fully, or you risk odors building up. It's a small, ongoing chore, but a worthwhile one if air quality matters to you.