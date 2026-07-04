Star Trek Warp Drives Might Be Possible - But The Fuel Costs Trillions Per Ounce

In many science-fiction settings like "Star Trek," vessels are equipped with some manner of faster-than-light (FTL) travel, like the Warp Drive. As with many scientific advancements, the ubiquity of FTL travel in media has encouraged scientists to research ways in which such technology could be realized, and in the most technical sense, a Warp Drive is actually possible according to various studies. Obviously, humanity doesn't possess the technology to go faster than the speed of light, but in theory, it's possible to achieve interstellar speeds of around 19,000 miles per second, about 10% of the speed of light.

The problem, rather than one of technology, is one of fuel economy, and the absurd time and investment it would take to create the only fuels capable of such speed. In order to achieve even 10% of the speed of light, scientists would need a power source with essentially perfect fuel economy, something that converts 100% of its matter into 100% propulsion power. Current space travel propulsion systems are built around chemical propulsion, which only draws out a small portion of potential power from the chemical components. There are potential next-gen fuel sources that could solve this problem, such as antimatter, but at least as of now, that fuel would both take a ridiculously long time to create and cost more money than the combined economic weight of every country in the world.