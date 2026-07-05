Motorola PIP1710 Connect Review: A Solid Baby Monitor Without A Subscription

There are a number of features built into this package, but of course the headline feature is BeyondCry, which was co-developed with Zoundream and uses AI to interpret baby cries and sort them into broad categories. It's not going to hear a cry and translate it into a phrase like "I want to play with my stuffed bear." Instead, it'll tell you whether the cries indicate hunger, discomfort, or sleepiness.

To actually use this feature, though, you will need to create a separate account with Zoundream and accept its dedicated privacy policy. I reviewed the features using the included free trial, but after the free trial, you'll need to pay for a subscription, which costs around five dollars per month.

So, does this feature work? I have no idea. Here's the thing about babies crying. Sometimes they're crying for multiple reasons. Sometimes crying because they're uncomfortable gets solved by feeding them. Sometimes they're uncomfortable because they're hungry, and sometimes they're hungry because they're uncomfortable.

Perhaps even more importantly, as a parent of a baby, you learn to figure out how to soothe your baby, whether or not you know exactly why they're crying. And in those early hours-long cry sessions with your first baby, where you have absolutely no idea what to do, being told that the baby is uncomfortable isn't going to help. You're just going to have to suffer through and try all the different tricks that you read about in the baby book.

That's not to say it isn't a neat gimmick, but it is just that — a gimmick. I found it interesting and sometimes funny, especially when a lone split second noise in my six-month-old's sleep was translated to her being "uncomfortable" — and by the time I had actually opened the app after seeing the notification, she was sleeping soundly again. But I certainly am not going to pay for it after the free trial is up — and I suspect that if I wasn't reviewing this tool for work, I might think a bit more about privacy before signing up for a service that sends audio of my baby's nursery to a random cloud service. The fact that it is entirely optional is a good thing, as it means that you can avoid the service completely if you prefer to, without having to look for a completely different baby monitor.

That said, there are plenty of other features that the Motorola PIP1710 Connect offers, though they're all much more conventional. You get motorized horizontal and vertical pan and tilt, plus 4x digital zoom, which gives you decent flexibility to sweep around the room or zoom in on your baby from further away. There's a built-in temperature sensor with customizable threshold alarms, so you'll get alerted if the nursery gets too warm or too cold. Power saving mode turns the screen off and keeps audio playing, and it also lets you tap the screen to wake it, after which it'll turn back off after a set time.

For soothing, the monitor can play lullabies and white noise — the stuff you would expect. Battery life on the parent unit is roughly six hours at maximum brightness. The six-hour figure is above what many competing monitors manage at full tilt, which is nice.