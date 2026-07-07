50 Years Later, NASA's Voyager Probe Is Reaching A Big Milestone For Space Travel

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft will hit a remarkable milestone on November 18, 2026 when it reaches a distance of one light-day from our planet. In other words, the point at which it takes light, or any other electromagnetic signal, one entire day to reach Earth, equivalent to 16.1 billion miles.

Voyager 1 is extraordinary on many levels, but perhaps the most remarkable part is that it's still functioning nearly 50 years after its launch. When it lifted off from Florida's Space Coast in September 1977, Jimmy Carter was the president, the era of the personal computer was just getting underway, and "Star Wars" had already become a cultural phenomenon after its hugely successful release four months earlier.

Currently hurtling through deep space at 38,000 mph relative to the sun, or 10.6 miles per second, Voyager 1 is now some 16 billion miles from Earth, making it the most distant human-made object ever. That's almost impossible for anyone to get their head around, so let's explain that colossal distance in a few other ways. For example, if you were to climb into your car and tootle along at 50 mph, it'd take almost 37,000 years to cover the same distance. Even traveling at the speed of a passenger jet at around 550 mph, it would take about 3,300 years to get that far. And thinking of NASA's recent crewed trip to the moon, it would take about 34,000 round trips to cover the same distance. By any measure, Voyager 1 is a very, very long way away.