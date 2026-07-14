Bananas Might Be The Key To New, Sustainable Textiles

The textile industry is often overlooked in the fight against anthropogenic climate change. With transportation and agriculture consuming so much of the attention placed on environmentalism, few people recognize the impact of the clothing on their back. The fashion industry is the second-largest consumer of water and is responsible for as much as 8% of global carbon emissions, a number that is set to grow dramatically in the near future as textile production has been rising exponentially. Worst of all, the vast majority of textiles ultimately end up in the dump, contributing to microplastics in the environment. How can humanity curb this worrying trend? According to some, our best hope lies in the natural fibers found in banana plants.

Banana plants are technically herbs, meaning they do not have wooden trunks or stems. But then, what is the thick trunk of a banana plant made of, if not wood? Bananas actually grow from pseudostems, which are composed of a thin soft core surrounded by layer upon layer of dense leaves. These leaves are composed of strong cellulose fibers, but banana pseudostems almost always go to waste, sometimes even being burned. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Natural Fibers estimated that this waste amounts to roughly 220 tons for a single hectare of banana farmland. That's a lot of pollution, but the study's authors, along with other forward-thinkers in the textile industry, have proposed turning that waste into fabrics. The process wouldn't even be that complicated.