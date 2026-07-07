China's Asteroid Defense System Is Gearing Up To Deflect Its First Target

We've known for some time that China was working on an asteroid monitoring system that the country also hoped to use as a means to redirect asteroids. NASA proved this was possible in 2022, when its D.A.R.T. spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, successfully changing the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos. With concerns over how close massive asteroids like Apophis will come to Earth in the coming years — though scientists have confirmed Apophis won't hit Earth — as well as the sheer number of near-Earth Asteroids known to humankind, it makes sense for other countries to be ramping up their own programs to be able to do the same.

The country is currently looking at a few different approaches, according to recent reports. The most likely is to utilize kinetic impact, as NASA did with its D.A.R.T. mission. In fact, China plans to test a kinetic-based system in 2027. This basically means slamming something into the asteroid in an effort to change its course or break it up.

However, there are other options, too, with a military affairs and aerospace technology expert telling reporters that China could also use gravity tractors to tow the asteroid into a new orbit, or even use laser ablation — like that used in some surgeries — to alter the asteroid's trajectory to make it less of a threat. Mention was also made of using continuous-thrust techniques, which would allow China to actively push an asteroid. Exactly how that would work is unknown at the moment, but it is an option being looked into.