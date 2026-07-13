Shovelware: What Is It, And Why Did The Nintendo Wii Have So Much?

Shovelware is a term that comes from the era when the Nintendo Wii reigned supreme, and game development wasn't so expensive. Without the overhead ofmassive teams and skyrocketing real world costs, or the need for HD graphics (we've got the solution to bad looking Wii games on an HD TV), and with a huge amount of Wii and DS consoles on the market, it led to the rapid development of cheap games and a lot of licensed titles hitting the consoles. Some of them would make you wish the Wii would crash with that horrid noise.

Shovelware came in multiple flavors, but would commonly be party games, riddled with poorly designed or executed minigames. Other commonly effected genres included puzzle, platformer, or other casual-friendly experiences. Notable shovelware games on the Wii include "Ninjabread Man," "Carnival Games," and even an M&M's kart racing game.

These games would launch on the cheaper side, and with a massive casual audience on the Wii in particular, would sell decently, regardless of quality. With such a huge audience, and total figures putting the Wii's sales at 101.63 million units, it's no wonder that shovelware was ultimately so prevalent. That all said, shovelware sales still pale in comparison to Nintendo's first-party game numbers, which are in the tens of millions.