What Is NAT Type And How Can Your Router Fix It?

You can try to bypass local network restrictions if you're willing to use another connection, like a VPN or your mobile data. But these solutions aren't perfect. For one, a VPN rarely gives you Open NAT access without a workaround; instead, you'll get Type 2 or Type 3. As previously mentioned, Type 2 lets you connect with Moderate or Open NAT users; Type 3 limits you almost exclusively to connecting with Open NAT hosts.

A safe fix is to turn on hotspot sharing, then pair that with a VPN that supports port forwarding or has a dedicated static IP. If this is enough to replace your home internet, it should be enough to replace a school's Wi-Fi. That said, the quality will depend on what you're paying for in terms of connectivity — like if you have access to 5G or premium LTE. Plus, your data cap and your device's battery will be affected, since a mobile hotspot can be a significant source of battery drain. Another downside, similar to using a VPN, is that mobile carriers use Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT), which mostly defaults to strict-level status. You'll then need to use port forwarding via a VPN to bypass the NAT restrictions.

Keep in mind that using your mobile data while playing Minecraft will consume around 40-300MB per hour, with the amount increasing if you're hosting the game or playing on modified servers. For other games, it's similar: Overwatch 2 can be around 150MB per hour, and Genshin Impact is around 60MB. Just ensure you have a data plan that supports at least 5GB to 10GB or more (most use 15-20GB a month) if you're doing this five days a week, not including updates.