The Unexpected Solution To Sustainable Fuel Might Be Hiding In Your Kitchen

Finding sustainable fuel sources for aviation is challenging. Planes can't really use batteries because they're too heavy. So, plain old fossil fuel is currently the best option. But researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign might have a better solution; producing viable jet fuel from food waste, an unexpected energy source that can be reused as fuel. In a study, published in Nature Sustainability, the team explains how they use a process called hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) to convert food waste into crude oil, which can then be refined into jet fuel.

The key benefit is that HTL mirrors the natural way crude oil forms, but that usually takes millennia — HTL converts it far more quickly. To treat the crude solution, it's first distilled to remove contaminants, and then goes through multiple processes, including hydrocracking with an iron-zeolite catalyst and hydrotreating over palladium. This returns a substance rich in cycloalkanes, the cyclic hydrocarbons that add density to the fuel. This is important because typical HTL biocrude oil is riddled with nitrogen, oxygen, and other contaminants which can muck things up even when strengthened by other fuel like kerosene.

The process resulted in fuel with 70.5% cyclic hydrocarbons, a higher heating value than Jet A fuel, and a freezing point of -60 degrees Celsius versus -40 for Jet A. Deoxygenation measured 98%, all sulfur was removed, and the HTL-derived fuel meets flash point and viscosity constraints required for aviation use. Importantly, it can be 100% dropped in without additional blending.