Emmy Rossum's New Serial Killer Show Is A Ferociously Good Time On Hulu

I love being part of the ascension of a TV show that's slowly becoming more popular before turning into a legit hit. I don't know whether Elizabeth Meriwether's latest series on Hulu, "Furious," will get there, but I sure hope so. What I do know is that the eight-episode show debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% rating (before losing that perfect score to one negative review), and this is one of those rare cases when I completely side with the critical consensus.

As a showrunner, Meriwether has a solid track record with previous successes like "New Girl," "Single Parents," and "Dying for Sex," which all fall on the more light-hearted side of modern television (the exception being her "The Dropout" miniseries on Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos). "Furious" — another diversion from the comedies and dramedies — is nothing like those shows. The Emmy Rossum-led crime drama is a dead-serious, profound, and trauma-laden story about tough and abused women.

The plot revolves around a suspected female serial killer who targets specific men to violently toy with before eventually murdering them in cold blood. Her name is Catherine (played by Lola Petticrew with a ferocious femme fatale energy), and she's on a calculated, rage-fueled mission. It's Rossum's Alice, a cop turned FBI agent, who makes the connections between the victims and identifies an M.O. that tells authorities that they're after one killer. Similarly to Catherine's past, Alice has her own history with abuse since her ex, a former colleague and police officer (Jake Lacy), used to brutally beat her. And as she obsessively investigates the case of Catherine, she slowly learns that they're more alike than she would've thought.