Is 5G Strong Enough For Streaming?

One thing you need to know about 5G is that although it can be faster than 4G, it also faces specific physical limitations because it relies on high-frequency radio waves. So it can carry more data quickly, but it struggles to pass through solid obstacles such as brick walls or metal structures. Interestingly, weather conditions, distance from the nearest cell tower, and heavy network congestion during peak hours can also drop speeds or cause latency spikes. These dips can cause live streams to have poorer visual clarity or pause briefly to reload.

The real challenge with streaming over 5G isn't network speed, but how quickly high-definition downloads can consume cellular data. For example, streaming in standard definition uses roughly one gigabyte per hour; full high-definition pushes to around three gigabytes per hour; and uncompressed 4K resolution can easily use from seven to 10 gigabytes of your plan in just an hour.

So choosing an adequate carrier subscription depends on what you want. Standard options usually advertise unlimited data that comes with high-speed data caps, which usually range between 30 and 100 Gb per month. Once you pass those limits, carriers can slow down your device during peak hours, which is called throttling. Tests show carriers throttle video playback all the time, regardless of network congestion. In contrast, 5G service for home use generally provides true unlimited data without monthly caps. To manage mobile usage, set streaming apps to cap playback at Full HD instead of 4K, as smaller displays make the visual differences between these technologies fairly similar.