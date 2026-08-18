4 Reasons To Skip The iPhone 18 (And Why You Should Upgrade To iPhone 17 Now)

Apple is expected to unveil part of the iPhone 18 lineup as soon as next September. While some customers wait for new iPhones to upgrade to the previous models, this year seems to be a lot different. After all, rumors so far point to only the Pro and foldable lineups being introduced in the traditional September event, while the iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e aren't expected until early 2027. Even though this could theoretically mean that Apple could slightly lower the prices of the iPhone 17 after the introduction of the new iPhone 18 Pro models, it seems that the company could raise its prices instead. Some reports also point to a worse iPhone 18 product, as Apple is trying to make it cheaper to produce amid the memory crisis, and sharing components with the "e" lineup, rather than having the great standard we've all been used to.

Among the reasons to skip the iPhone 18, and upgrade to the iPhone 17 now is that waiting longer might make you pay more for an iPhone 17, Apple's trade-in values might go down, and the quality of the product might not be the same. Even though it's expected to get a new processor, slightly more RAM, an improved selfie camera once again, and Apple's new C2 5G modem, the iPhone 17 could still be a more enticing upgrade before the new lineup is announced.