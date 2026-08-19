This Breakthrough Cancer Treatment Is A Surgery-Free Wearable Skin Patch

The patch is made up of three key components. First there is a porous graphene layer created by using a laser on the plastic material of the patch. This is important because graphene can convert light into heat. The second is copper oxide embedded into the graphene so that when the patch heats, it can release copper ions. Finally, polydimethylsiloxane helps the patch conform to the wearer's skin.

The patch uses what is called photothermal therapy to make cancer cells self-destruct. The light that hits the patch is converted into heat. It doesn't get too hot since that would make it dangerous for the wearer. Instead, this temperature-controlled patch stresses the cancer cells in an effort to kill them. While the stress of the heat alone can be enough to kill the cells, the research also found that the copper oxide in the patch contributes to killing the cells by giving them an excess amount of copper.

The patch did even more beyond just killing the melanoma cells. It also caused these damaged tumors to release damage-associated molecular patterns, or DAMPs. These have the potential to send signals to the immune system and create a broader antitumor immune response. In other words, it could boost the immune system to more aggressively attack cancerous tumors.