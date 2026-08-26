5 Incredible Marvel Characters That The MCU Completely Ruined

There's a lot to dislike about "Thor: Love and Thunder," but perhaps the movie's biggest crime is casting one of the greatest actors in modern cinema as a villain named Gorr the God Butcher, and rarely seeing him doing much butchering. That was one of the many creative flubs Taika Waititi made in his second outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was tonally all over the place and included a villain that was barely present.

The elements were all there to make Gorr one of the greatest bad guys in all of MCU history. Broken by the grief of losing his entire family and being ignored by the very gods he prayed for help, Gorr sets out on a mission of vengeance to kill all deities that abuse their duties, becoming a nemesis for Thor that is one worth fearing. It's a simple route, but effective because Gorr is a villain we can sympathize with, and perhaps if we had more time, we could've gotten there. Instead, we got Gorr dipping in and out of a story that struggled to compete with the arrival and swift departure of our hero's former flame, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who had become a hammer-wielder herself.

Ultimately, Bale's Gorr was a foe that deserved better and, like so many others, became a one-shot villain that deserved more than a single appearance. We curse the gods for it going this way.