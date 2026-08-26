How To Watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look (And What To Expect)

"Grand Theft Auto VI" fans, the wait is almost over. With over 12 years of development behind it, no doubt millions of gamers have eagerly anticipated the next game from Rockstar's flagship series, and now the developers are readying to further tease fans with "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look." Like the second trailer that pulled back the curtain on Leonida, this new special should give fans even more insights into the series, and fortunately, we know exactly where you can find it.

If you're looking to watch "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look," it's premiering early on Netflix thanks to a deal between the streaming platform and Rockstar Games. Folks can get a sneak peek at the game through the platform on August 27 at 3 p.m. EST. After that, users will also be able to catch a repeat showing of the special through the Rockstar Games official YouTube channel or the Grand Theft Auto website on August 27 at 9 p.m. This will be the third look Rockstar has officially given audiences since 2023.

As of now, the game is expected to release on November 19 and will be available on the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. There were murmurings of a GTA 6 release on Nintendo Switch 2 back in 2025, though nothing has been officially announced.