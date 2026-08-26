How To Watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look (And What To Expect)
"Grand Theft Auto VI" fans, the wait is almost over. With over 12 years of development behind it, no doubt millions of gamers have eagerly anticipated the next game from Rockstar's flagship series, and now the developers are readying to further tease fans with "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look." Like the second trailer that pulled back the curtain on Leonida, this new special should give fans even more insights into the series, and fortunately, we know exactly where you can find it.
If you're looking to watch "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look," it's premiering early on Netflix thanks to a deal between the streaming platform and Rockstar Games. Folks can get a sneak peek at the game through the platform on August 27 at 3 p.m. EST. After that, users will also be able to catch a repeat showing of the special through the Rockstar Games official YouTube channel or the Grand Theft Auto website on August 27 at 9 p.m. This will be the third look Rockstar has officially given audiences since 2023.
As of now, the game is expected to release on November 19 and will be available on the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. There were murmurings of a GTA 6 release on Nintendo Switch 2 back in 2025, though nothing has been officially announced.
What will be shown in Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look?
Rockstar has been extremely quiet about "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look," including its official runtime and even whether or not fans can expect to see official gameplay footage, but that hasn't stopped fans on the internet from generating their own ideas. Rumors began circulating that the special would be broken down into three episodes, though this has been debunked. Additionally, a news article from a BBC Newsbeat segment mentioned that the official runtime would be 30 minutes, but the article in question was redacted. Vice has reported that the special will be about 20 minutes in length, according to a fan that got in touch with Netflix customer support. On the Rockstar Games website, a small teaser for the Extended Look can be seen, but it primarily shows a graphic of the two protagonists.
Along with being one of the most expensive pieces of entertainment to ever be produced thanks to its staggering $1 billion estimated budget, the game has also found itself shrouded in controversy. Along with Rockstar battling leaked information on the series, many fans didn't like the $100 price tag for the Ultimate Edition. Nonetheless, gamers can finally get some new, official information on August 27 for what is undoubtedly the hottest release in video game history. Considering the hype, some may want to consider taking their minds off things with another open-world game as they wait for GTA 6.