Nothing Ear (3a) Review: Raising The Bar For Budget Earbuds

The headline change here is the upgraded wideband ANC, which Nothing claims cuts up to 45dB of noise and operates effectively up to 5kHz. Whether or not that's accurate, I did find the ANC on these earbuds to be pretty good for the price. It's not going to beat the likes of the AirPods Pro 3, but it's as good as or better than anything else at this price point. It's also nearly as effective as the ANC on the more expensive Nothing Ear (3). In daily use, on transit and in busy cafes, I struggled to find situations where the extra $80 would have bought meaningfully more silence.

There's an adaptive ANC mode and a transparency mode, too, and both are decent rather than exceptional. The adaptive mode occasionally behaves a bit weirdly, though it worked well enough most of the time. The transparency mode is usable for quick conversations, but it doesn't sound super natural, and you'll probably want to leave it disabled most of the time. Apple is still the king here.

Connectivity is pretty strong as well. The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 6.0 and support multipoint across two devices and LDAC alongside AAC and SBC. Multipoint worked reliably between my phone and computer, and LDAC at this price is uncommon.

The earbuds connect with the Nothing X app, which is available on iOS and Android. I actually quite like this app. It's pretty easy to navigate, and it supports features like custom control mapping and, thankfully, the "Advanced" EQ that was previously only available on Nothing's more expensive Ear (3) earbuds.

Perhaps the most unique feature on offer by these earbuds comes in the form of the recording. The Ear (3a) offers 32MB of onboard flash storage, enabling a feature Nothing calls Audio Snapshot — pinch both buds and the earbuds capture up to a minute of whatever you're listening to, including audio from before you triggered it, like a screenshot for sound. The same mechanism records up to two hours of phone calls directly on the buds, synced to the app afterward.

Technically, it all works well, but it is worth noting that, in some regions, it's illegal to record a call without the consent of both parties. There is an audio cue played to the person on the other end of the line to alert them that you've started recording, but it's still worth keeping the legalities in mind if you plan on using it. You can disable the feature entirely in the Nothing X app, and if you have no professional use for it, you may want to do so.

There are actually two different tiers of transcription on offer. There's a standard version, which runs on your phone for free, but there is also a Pro version that uses cloud-based processing for more accurate transcription. Pro Transcription is included for free for three months when you buy the earbuds, and you'll be able to transcribe up to 120 minutes per month in the Nothing X app. After that free trial, however, you'll have to pay a subscription fee for Pro Transcription. Unfortunately, we don't yet know how much that subscription will cost, but I suspect it won't be long before we find out as users approach the end of their free trials.