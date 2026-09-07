House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke Starred In A Great Sci-Fi Movie That Flew Under The Radar

I'm always a little sad and bitter when I see an ambitious, powerful film not get its due, especially when the reason is out of the filmmakers' control. Chad Hartigan's heart-breaking sci-fi romance, 2020's "Little Fish," qualifies as one of those movies. It's somewhat ironic that Hartigan's indie has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic (and its blow that devastated the cinema landscape at large for several years) since its story is precisely about another (fictional) pandemic that rapidly robs people of their memories.

Based on Aja Gabel's 2011 short story of the same name, "Little Fish" takes place in the near future and tells the love story of a young couple, Emma (Olivia Cooke) and Jude (Jack O'Connell), as they face a global virus called Neuroinflammatory Affliction (a fictional disease rooted in real conditions such as Alzheimer's, which may be reversible) together. Although NIA is a worldwide pandemic (and you see various signs of that scattered throughout the movie), Hartigan almost exclusively focuses on how it affects Emma and Jude's relationship after the latter gets diagnosed with it.

Since there's no known cure, they're both aware that this affliction will inevitably destroy their relationship, but they nevertheless decide to fight against it until the last memory morsel that still connects them on some level. Jumping back and forth between various timelines on a regular basis, Hartigan effectively captures every stage of the couple's profound romance from their meet-cute to the complete deterioration of the two, practically becoming strangers to each other.