Claude Can Now Send And Reply To Your Gmail - Should You Let It?
In August, Anthropic added the ability to let Claude connect to your Gmail account so that the AI could send and reply to emails for you. The goal here, likely, is to make it even easier to let AI manage your normal daily tasks without having to jump through additional hoops that might be required with other third-party services. Should you trust Claude to respond to your emails? Well, to quote Ian Malcom from "Jurassic Park", "your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn't stop to think if they should."
A Stanford study from 2025 found that data from conversations with AI chatbots can be used as training material for the company's models. Anthropic updated its terms of service to allow this, and while you can opt out, the feature is on by default. That means anything you put into the chatbot, such as email information, could one day be used as training material. Even if you disable training on your chats, there's still always the potential for an AI hack that could give bad actors access to that information. It's a huge privacy issue, but even if you aren't worried about the privacy implications, there are other things to keep in mind before giving Claude full access to your inbox.
It can do the job, but there are hiccups
Even if you don't care about the privacy implications, it's still important to know how well Claude handles the jobs you give to it. According to reports where people let Claude connect to their Gmail inbox, the overall consensus seems to be that Claude handles most tasks well enough. It can easily get around the inbox and even identify the emails that you're looking for. However, one person reported that the AI did sign off in emails using "cheers," something that they hadn't ever used before, so there's definitely some overlap from other users and the AI's training here.
As with anything, there are right ways to use AI for different tasks, and Claude is perfectly capable of sifting through your emails and even responding to them accordingly. What the AI isn't capable of, though, is replicating your voice in emails, which could result in your automated email responses feeling generic. Keep in mind that AI can always hallucinate, and that leaving Claude to take control of your emails without any oversight is definitely not a good idea, as you won't be able to catch any issues before they go out.