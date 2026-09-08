Claude Can Now Send And Reply To Your Gmail - Should You Let It?

In August, Anthropic added the ability to let Claude connect to your Gmail account so that the AI could send and reply to emails for you. The goal here, likely, is to make it even easier to let AI manage your normal daily tasks without having to jump through additional hoops that might be required with other third-party services. Should you trust Claude to respond to your emails? Well, to quote Ian Malcom from "Jurassic Park", "your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn't stop to think if they should."

A Stanford study from 2025 found that data from conversations with AI chatbots can be used as training material for the company's models. Anthropic updated its terms of service to allow this, and while you can opt out, the feature is on by default. That means anything you put into the chatbot, such as email information, could one day be used as training material. Even if you disable training on your chats, there's still always the potential for an AI hack that could give bad actors access to that information. It's a huge privacy issue, but even if you aren't worried about the privacy implications, there are other things to keep in mind before giving Claude full access to your inbox.