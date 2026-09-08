YouTube Isn't Loading For Some Users, But There Might Be A Fix

YouTube is easily one of the biggest entertainment platforms on the planet, but it's no stranger to technical difficulties. Users have been plagued with blurry videos in the past, and now some users are having trouble even getting the site to load videos at all. Multiple users have taken to Reddit over the past several days to report that they're having issues accessing their home feed across various devices including iPhone, Android, smart TVs, web, and even appears to be affecting YouTube TV as well.

Some users have reported issues with thumbnails failing to appear completely across the Home Feed, YouTube Shorts page, and even the You tab within the app. Others have noted that they could still see thumbnails, but that clicking on them doesn't load the video entirely or it takes a long time to load. The good news is the company is already aware of the issue, with YouTube sharing some details about it in a forum post.

The bad news, however, is that there doesn't appear to be any specific fix or exact explanation for why some users are affected by this bug. The issue appears to be hitting Texas YouTube users especially hard, as YouTube says that many of the reports have originated within the Lone Star State. Some users have recommended some potential fixes you can try if you're experiencing this bug yourself.