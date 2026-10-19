5 Apple TV Features Every Family Should Be Using

The Apple TV is one of Apple's most interesting hardware devices for bringing the family together. After all, it improves any smart TV with Apple's tvOS by combining a great selection of apps, Apple services, and future-proof hardware, with the company offering several years of software updates and a processor as good as those in many powerful computers. That said, if you have an Apple TV and everyone in your family uses the set-top box, you should use multiple profiles, parental controls, and even Apple Music Sing, among several other features.

While Apple still supports the second- and third-generation Apple TV 4K (both devices are getting Siri AI later this year), the company also recently announced a fourth-generation Apple TV 4K, with a more capable processor, built-in microphones for better "Hey Siri" requests, and improved specs for a future-proof experience — like the ability to pair four HomePod models to create a fuller surround sound.

That said, whether you have one of the previous models or plan to upgrade to the new Apple TV, there are several features your family should use to enjoy more quality time together, keep your recommendations truly yours, and more.