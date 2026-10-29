5 Big Problems Users Are Already Having With The iPhone Duo

While Android manufacturers give an estimate of how many times their smartphones can be folded, Apple just says its iPhone Duo is built to last. However, several publications reported issues that early adopters have experienced with the device's internal screen. Several users said they heard the hinge of the iPhone making a crunch sound, only to discover that the inner panel had a large crack in the center of the crease, with part of the right side of the display also breaking.

In a report, iFixit suggested a few possible scenarios for what could have happened: a localized mechanical stress caused by overlapping internal support edges near the central hinge, a joint of the hinge momentarily getting stuck or not articulating smoothly, or friction or misalignment preventing the ultrathin layers of the iPhone Duo from gliding freely over those structural edge transitions, leading to micro-fractures on the display.

Whatever the real issue is, Apple told Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that it's "aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," and that customers should reach out to Apple representatives, as they will handle the situation. So far, the company is not treating this issue as a widespread problem, but instead as something only a few people have encountered.