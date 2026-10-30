Astronomers Just Made A Huge Discovery About These Distant 'Mega-Earths'

Two astronomers at McGill University say that a handful of the heaviest rocky planets we know about might not be nearly as heavy as astronomers thought. Casey Brinkman and Nicolas Cowan are the two astronomers behind the research, and they say that the mega-Earths, as they're called, are likely just an "artifact of stellar activity."

Mega-Earths were first discovered more than a decade ago, and are broadly described as planets that "appear to have density consistent with rocky Earth-like compositions," but up to 17 times bigger. One of the original researchers working on the discovery described them as "the Godzilla of Earths!" according to Smithsonian Insider. The new research from McGill suggest they may not be as gigantic as once thought. The team's simulations say a purely rocky planet is unlikely to grow beyond around 10 Earth masses, as a core that big should be pulling a thick envelope of gas from the disk that it formed within.

Brinkman and Cowan say they started with small planets from NASA's Exoplanet Archive and then narrowed that list down to 333 planets, only eight of which were over 10 Earth masses with very little gas around them, and every one of those eight orbits an active star. "Our certainty that these strange objects even exist, however, is only as strong as the quality of the mass and radius measurements," the researchers wrote in their paper, published in October 2026.