5 Best TV Shows To Watch After Prime Video's Carrie

After Andrés Muschietti's impressive adaptation of King's killer-clown story, "IT," audiences were sent back 27 years before we met The Losers Club in the HBO Max prequel series, "IT: Welcome to Derry." Tapping into the same kind of terror audiences loved in the two-part story, "Welcome to Derry" follows an older group of kids in 1962 as they take on Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) after classmates are ripped to shreds during a hellish trip to the movie theater.

While the show follows the familiar beats of getting us attached to a new group of kids as they lose their minds, "Welcome to Derry" also digs deeper into the history of the town's most monstrous resident. That's an impressive feat, especially since Skarsgård appears sparingly in the show, unlike in his initial big-screen outing as the killer clown.

What sets "Welcome to Derry" apart from the original movies is the addition of adult supervision, as the military tries to harness Pennywise's power and slowly learns how terrible an idea that is. With stronger connections to other King tales (including a great performance from Chris Chalk as Dick Hallorann in "The Shining"), "Welcome to Derry" rises to the level of some of the best shows inspired by Stephen King's work. We can only hope that the show's second season, which is set a further 27 years before this one, is able to harness the "IT" factor just like this has.