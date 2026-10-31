Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro Robot Vacuum Review: Flagship Features At An Unbeatable Price
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A couple of years ago, BGR reviewed the Roborock Qrevo Curv, the company's first robot vacuum that could climb while also offering a higher suction power, mop capabilities, and an igloo-like design that made it stand out from the competition. Roborock has since introduced its Saros lineup, grown the Qrevo line, and even unveiled a robot vacuum with a robotic arm, which we also reviewed. A couple of months ago, when the company introduced the Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum, I was eager to try a new iteration of the Qrevo lineup, which continues to offer a unique white cleaning station, flagship features, but costs just $549.99 at the time of writing.
Roborock initially launched the Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum for $799,99, but discounts have been easy to find, and with Black Friday just around the corner, the company says it wants to get this vacuum into the homes of as many customers as possible. In fact, you might find discounts even larger than what the company is currently offering.
Keeping in mind the relatively affordable price point in this products category, here's what we found after spending the past month reviewing this vacuum. It not takes some of the best elements of the Qrevo Curv model — it also reminds us of everything great that Roborock introduced recently. Here's what you need to know about Roborock's latest release.
Design and specifications
At this point, most people know what the average flagship robot vacuum has to offer: A cleaning dock and a round robot with brushes and potentially mops. Still, after so many years making robots, it still feels like Roborock finding new ways to give its releases a standout design. While the Qrevo 2 Pro's dock isn't quite as space-agey as the model we reviewed in 2024, it's still sleek and stylish. The white model, which is the review unit the company sent BGR, blends pretty seamlessly into the corner of a living room.
The robot's dimensions are 13.86 x 13.78 x 3.80 inches, which means it doesn't feature the ultra-slim design of the Saros 20, which measured in at 3.14 inches tall. But it does something clever whenever you're not using the mopping capabilities, which is removing the mop when it's not in use.
Among the top features of this model, Roborock has included multiple carpet-cleaning options, dual spinning mops, a FlexiArm edge cleaner to clean along walls and furniture legs, and dual anti-tangle brush system. That last feature has cut down significantly on the maintenance requiring to maintain robot vacuums. As with other Roborock vacuums, the Qrevo 2 Pro uses LiDAR to navigate, creating a 3D map of the environment to avoid household obstacles and adjust in real time.
Cleaning efficiency
Over the past month, Roborock's Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum has been relentlessly cleaning two living rooms (one with a large rug), a kitchen, a service area, a bathroom, and a cement garden. Even with a dog in the house, 20,000 Pa of suction power is more than enough to ensure everything gets clean. The robot is silent when it works as well, meaning it won't be a major distraction while you're at work or trying to have a conversation in your home.
The Qrevo 2 Pro is great at gathering dust, crumbs, and dirt from both hard floors and carpets. With its DuoDivide main brush and anti-tangle side brush that automatically reverses direction to optimize edge coverage and prevent hair wrapping, this robot excels at cleaning up corners. It's also a decent mopping robot, but it's clear that the robot is more capable when it comes to cleaning a house that is consistently cleaned rather than one that could use a deep clean. That said, if you do need to take a second pass, there's a Target Area Re-mop feature for high-traffic zones.
Like the Qrevo Curv, this model can also pass thresholds of up to 4cm. Newer models already achieve 8cm in two phases, but this is great if you have small thresholds, as you don't need to keep raising the robot to continue cleaning the space.
Smart features
Long gone are the days when setting up a robot vacuum would take ages. Now, once you log in with your Roborock account and start the pairing process, the experience is refreshingly straightforward — even removing the frustration of having to set up your home Wi-Fi on the robot. Once you have your robot synced, it takes a quick tour around your home, and the app will map each room automatically. While you can edit the spaces by yourself and create forbidden zones, the robot also updates its map over time to continuously improve the cleaning process.
With this model, Roborock bets on its PreciSense LiDAR navigation to map the environment and determine the most optimal, efficient cleaning path while minimizing the number of areas it misses. It relies on structured-light sensors to detect and steer around typical clutter such as shoes, wires, and pet toys, and it also identifies tricky spots as "No-Go Zones" to prevent the robot from getting stuck — something that happened quite often with the Qrevo Curv.
Roborock's app is customizable, but I lean on the app's SmartPlan 3.0 technology, which automatically adapts suction and mopping settings per room, as I'd only set a specific cleaning routine if something extraordinary happened — like spilling coffee on the kitchen floor. Besides that, the SmartPlan and reliable voice commands with natural language are more than enough to keep my routine in check without me having to manually make many changes.
Battery life and maintenance
The Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro has a 5,200 mAh battery capacity, and while that's smaller than some premium models, Roborock says it offers a runtime of 253 minutes. With that, the robot can easily clean 35 square meters in 33 minutes while using just 10% of the battery. While I felt that Roborock's recent models were taking longer to clean my whole home, the Qrevo 2 Pro feels faster, and it hasn't presented any battery life issues. Though recharging to 100% takes time, the new vacuum always has enough battery to clean fully the following day.
As for the cleaning dock, which is where the robot charges, it features mop washing and drying capabilities, as it uses warm-air drying to keep the mops dry and prevent odors. There's also a 4-liter clean water tank that automatically refills the robot's water reservoir for continuous mopping and a self-emptying dust bag, which locks in pet hair, dust, and debris. That way, I never have to touch any of the gunk and grime the vacuum collects.
Everyone will have a slightly different experience, but I've noticed that it takes a few long cleaning sessions before I need to refill the clean water tank. For the dirty one, I'd rather remove it after each session. Another interesting feature is the auto mop detachment, meaning that whenever it needs to clean carpet, mats, or non-hardwood floors, it leaves the mop at the cleaning dock and only comes back for it when it actually needs to mop.
Conclusions
Roborock's Qrevo 2 Pro is in that "sweet spot" within the company's lineup, as it borrows some of the flagship tier features and offers them at a much lower price point. Among the premium features that could make you pull the trigger are the auto mop detachment for carpet, suction power you usually only find in higher-end models, high-temperature mop washing, an anti-tangle brush, and Roborock's FlexiArm tech that extends outward to clean edges around furniture legs.
All of that combined with the competitive price tag makes this robot vacuum one of the best values of 2026. Maintenance-wise, users only have to refill the tank every once in a while, and since the robot can also clean itself, you don't need to worry about getting down on the ground to clean it yourself, even after an intense cleaning session.
Finally, the Roborock app is also always worth mentioning since it's easy to use, highly customizable, and the AI capabilities actually work. A few omissions that aren't available at this price tag are more refined sensors and a detergent compartment. That said, if you're not looking to spend over $1,000, you'll be impressed with what the Qrevo 2 Pro has to offer for the price.