Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro Robot Vacuum Review: Flagship Features At An Unbeatable Price

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A couple of years ago, BGR reviewed the Roborock Qrevo Curv, the company's first robot vacuum that could climb while also offering a higher suction power, mop capabilities, and an igloo-like design that made it stand out from the competition. Roborock has since introduced its Saros lineup, grown the Qrevo line, and even unveiled a robot vacuum with a robotic arm, which we also reviewed. A couple of months ago, when the company introduced the Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum, I was eager to try a new iteration of the Qrevo lineup, which continues to offer a unique white cleaning station, flagship features, but costs just $549.99 at the time of writing.

Roborock initially launched the Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum for $799,99, but discounts have been easy to find, and with Black Friday just around the corner, the company says it wants to get this vacuum into the homes of as many customers as possible. In fact, you might find discounts even larger than what the company is currently offering.

Keeping in mind the relatively affordable price point in this products category, here's what we found after spending the past month reviewing this vacuum. It not takes some of the best elements of the Qrevo Curv model — it also reminds us of everything great that Roborock introduced recently. Here's what you need to know about Roborock's latest release.