Who Owns DeepSeek, The Chinese AI Company?

Chinese AI lab DeepSeek made headlines and caused disruption in the AI industry when it launched the R1 model in 2025. It uses a concept called mixture of experts (MoE) to efficiently generate AI responses at a much cheaper cost than its competitors. This resulted in the DeepSeek app becoming very popular in a short span of time. The R1 model launch triggered a global technology stock selloff in 2025 and made a clear statement to Western AI companies: China was by no means behind in the AI race. The company recently launched the V4-Flash model, which is over 90% cheaper to run than peer models such as Kimi K3, GPT-5.6 Sol, and Claude Fable 5. However, it must be noted that the cost-effective DeepSeek models are subject to censorship imposed by local Chinese laws, which may curb the company's future growth. It's one reason why you should stay away even though DeepSeek AI might be the best ChatGPT rival right now.

The company was founded by an electronic engineer from Zhejiang University named Liang Wenfeng, who funded the launch of DeepSeek with profits from his hedge fund, High-Flyer, in 2023. Liang co-founded High-Flyer, which uses math and AI to make investment decisions. In DeepSeek's second funding round, the company secured about $15 billion from large backers such as Tencent Holdings and CATL. 27% of this funding is state-owned, with the China National AI Industry Investment Fund contributing about $150 million. Liang is one of four Chinese tech entrepreneurs who have been labeled by the media as China's "fantastic four," a group that includes DJI's Frank Wang. Wang reportedly offered Liang the opportunity to co-found DJI when it was still in its early stages. DeepSeek is reportedly looking into a potential IPO on Shanghai's Nasdaq-like STAR Market.