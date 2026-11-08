5 Frustrating Problems That Make Me Hate The MacBook Pro Touch Bar

With the new MacBook Pro with OLED display announced, it's interesting to look back at Apple's previous main design change, the Touch Bar. The MacBook that replaced the function keys pro users loved was full of controversies, but lasted for a long time, from 2016 up through 2023 when Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Pro and a consistent design across the MacBook Pro lineup.

During these seven years, I owned three MacBook models, the 2017 MacBook with Touch Bar, the 2019 edition with a 16-inch display, and the 2021 redesigned model without the Touch Bar. Some of the things that made me hate the Touch Bar were the fact that developers never embraced it, it was easy to delete something by accidentally touching it and, for the longest time, it made the MacBook Pro the opposite of an useful device.

While a Mac, especially a MaBook Pro, should last for many years — such as my M1 Pro model that survived the past decade and will now be replaced by the new PROLED model — that wasn't the case with the Touch Bar models. Still, while we look back at the problems those models had, it's nice to see that Apple finally redeemed itself, as even the glowing Apple logo, removed with the first generation of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, is making a comeback with the late 2026 model. Here's what you need to know about this recent piece of Apple history, and why Apple should never bring it back.