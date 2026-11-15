5 Handy MagSafe Mounts For Your Desk

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If you spend long hours working at your desk, whether at home or at the office, you might have already run out of battery on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods, by the time you leave. You may also frequently pick up your phone to check notifications, distracting you from your ongoing workflow. Having a MagSafe mount on your desk can be really handy to alleviate both these concerns, keeping your phone's screen at a convenient viewing angle, while having your devices properly charged in preparation for departure.

There are plenty of other MagSafe accessories to enhance your iPhone, alongside Apple's own gadgets you might like, but for this list we've looked only at MagSafe mounts that offer a premium design, while also being extremely useful for users. Some of the handiest MagSafe mounts available include Anker's 3-in-1 Cube, Satechi's 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, and the Nomad Stand One. More information on why we selected these products can be found at the foot of this list.