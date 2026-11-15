5 Handy MagSafe Mounts For Your Desk
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If you spend long hours working at your desk, whether at home or at the office, you might have already run out of battery on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods, by the time you leave. You may also frequently pick up your phone to check notifications, distracting you from your ongoing workflow. Having a MagSafe mount on your desk can be really handy to alleviate both these concerns, keeping your phone's screen at a convenient viewing angle, while having your devices properly charged in preparation for departure.
There are plenty of other MagSafe accessories to enhance your iPhone, alongside Apple's own gadgets you might like, but for this list we've looked only at MagSafe mounts that offer a premium design, while also being extremely useful for users. Some of the handiest MagSafe mounts available include Anker's 3-in-1 Cube, Satechi's 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, and the Nomad Stand One. More information on why we selected these products can be found at the foot of this list.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube
Anker's 3-in-1 Cube stands out for its innovative look. Visually, this mount has a cube-shaped silhouette and the entire structure is built around a clever mechanical design. The top panel lifts to reveal an angled magnetic phone mount capable of adjusting up to 60 degrees, so you can orient your phone as suitable in either portrait or landscape modes, making it great to glance at incoming notifications, check live widgets, or join video calls without picking the phone up.
Tucked underneath the main phone pad, you have another wireless surface dedicated for AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds. At the right-hand side, adding to its versatility, there's also a push-to-release Apple Watch charging pad.
This MagSafe mount features the Qi2 standard, meaning it can deliver a full 15W of power to iPhones from the 12 series onwards. Available in gray or white, Anker's 3-in-1 accessory costs $109.95, and it also features a 40W power adapter with a USB-C to USB-C cable.
Satechi 3-in-1 wireless charging stand
An interesting yet simple MagSafe mount is Satechi's 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. For years, the predecessor of this gadget, the 15W version, was the main MagSafe mount at my desk and bed stand, and now this model, released in 2026, is currently my go-to choice. With an aluminum finish, rubber pads, and Qi2 support, Satechi is able to offer a premium look, high charging capabilities, and hold an iPhone Pro Max in both landscape and portrait modes even if slightly tilted.
Thanks to the new Qi2 support, iPhone users with an iPhone 16 or newer can enjoy 25W of wireless charging, which should make your phone go from 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes. Just like most 3-in-1 options, Satechi's version comes with Apple Watch support and fast-charging capabilities for the latest model, in addition to a secondary charging pad that you can use with your AirPods and other wireless charging-compatible accessories.
The look, technology, and Made for iPhone certification, in addition to a 45W power brick with different travel adapters for the U.S., the U.K., and Europe, comes at a higher price, as Satechi charges $130 for this product. Still, if you're looking for a cool MagSafe mount that will last for years to come, this is one of the best options in the market.
Nomad Stand One
If you're looking for a premium MagSafe mount that will make you feel like the boss, you should definitely check out Nomad's Stand One for $129. With a strong metal build and glass panel this weighty stand has an upright magnetic phone plate for your iPhone, in addition to a wireless earbuds pad in the back of the accessory. There's also a Nomad Stand One Max variation which features an additional pad exclusive for the Apple Watch.
The raised magnetic puck makes it great for even the largest, most aggressive camera bumps on modern flagship iPhones, guaranteeing a completely flush magnetic connection every time you set the phone down. With the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging technology, users can take advantage of up to 25W of power for the iPhone 16 or newer models.
For $159, the Nomad Stand One Max model is heavier so you can place and take the iPhone as many times as you'd like without having to hold the MagSafe stand. It also features fast-charging for the latest Apple Watch models. For both mounts, users can choose between black and white versions, whichever suits their desk vibes.
Belkin 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Stand
Going for another minimalist design, but at a cheaper price point, Belkin's 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand can be a great option as a MagSafe stand thanks to its adaptability to desktop environments. After all, it features a sleek modern chassis built from durable eco-friendly materials and soft silicone touch points, and it's paired with a non-slip weighted base that prevents movement when docking or undocking the phone.
The greatest highlight of this product is a dual-hinge convertible structure, which allows users to seamlessly transition the main charging surface anywhere from a completely flat charging pad up to a 65-degree vertical display stand — helpful to reduce neck strain or for hands-free video calls.
For iPhone users, this Belkin charging stand supports 15W of wireless charging power, with strong magnetic alignment in both portrait and landscape orientations. In vertical mode the base offers a secondary 5W wireless charging surface for charging AirPods or other wireless earbud cases simultaneously. With a 30W power brick and a USB-C to USB-C cable, Belkin's 2-in-1 convertible magnetic stand costs $49.99 with options in black and white.
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe
Last but not least, Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe offers a different vibe. You can lay your Apple Watch down (or not) underneath the iPhone stand, and hide the AirPods or other wireless charging accessory at the back. This vertical design has a small footprint with a weighted metal base and soft vegan leather trim.
With 15W MagSafe fast-charging technology for compatible iPhones, this MagSafe mount also offers 5W fast-charging for the Apple Watch, and a 7.5W Qi-certified wireless charger for AirPods, or even another phone at a slower pace. Compared to the other MagSafe mounts, what makes this option stand out is its complete viewing flexibility. The main magnetic puck features a smooth aluminum hinge that tilts up to 35 degrees in both portrait and landscape modes.
The HiRise 3 Deluxe costs $99.99, and Twelve South includes a power adapter with international plug fittings and a 5-foot power cable.
How did we choose these accessories
We chose these MagSafe mounts due to three main reasons: premium design, usability, and customer satisfaction. All of the selected gadgets come from top brands that are often highlighted in our stories, and by other media news outlets. Real customers give high praise to these products, in addition to our own reviews, such as of the Satechi 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. These MagSafe mounts firmly hold any modern iPhone, including the new iPhone 18 Pro Max.