5 Cheaper Digital Comic Book Subscriptions To Buy Instead Of Physical Books
Comic book apps have been dragged through the wringer since Comixology was snapped up and started suffering from platform decay. Both of the big two, Marvel and DC, have made multiple attempts to get it right, but moving to new apps or ending deals with other apps have ravaged digital collections. Things look to have settled down now, despite Marvel just launching a whole new app with its own set of problems.
With certain runs now going on for years, and a massive explosion in what kind of material is available from all sources, sometimes picking up physical floppies can get too expensive. It only takes a slight interest in a range of stories to suddenly see your monthly spending going up to $200 or more, just because you enjoy those 24 pages. That's before we start getting into the trade paperback collections, which will absolutely spike the bill.
That said, it's never been a better time to jump into comics. With so many options to choose from, including some that just need a library card, there's not a one-size-fits-all solution, we're afraid. However, whether you read your comics on your phone, laptop, desktop, or tablet, these subscriptions can help you by making access to the comics far easier and cheaper. Just be sure you have the right kind of reading device before you jump in.
GlobalComix
- Cost: $6.99 per month, $69.99 per year
- Examples available: "Avengers," "Archie," "The Sandman"
- Recommended titles: "Hellboy," "The Goon," "Hellblazer"
One of the better options around, GlobalComix provides titles from across the comics industry. That means Marvel, DC, IDW, Dark Horse, and a ton of independent comics are available in some capacity across the site. Marvel and DC appear to mostly be newer issues and a disparate assortment of older collections. However, IDW struck a deal to launch its catalog on the platform in recent years, so despite others — like Image — pulling out, there's still a boatload of stuff to read.
GlobalComix splits itself into the subscription tier, "Gold," which makes a huge number of comics available to read. Here, there are iconic comics like "Batman: The Cult" and Marvel's "Civil War" or "Secret Wars," which should be required reading before you run off to watch "Avengers: Doomsday." There's also manga and webtoons available, for those seeking more of a shorter or Eastern read. These include titles like "Blame!" and "Attack on Titan." GlobalComix does offer purchases for individual books, but unlike others on this list, not all of these are accessible via other apps due to copyright or DRM (digital rights management).
2000 AD
- Cost: $10.99 per month (2000 AD, weekly release), $5.99 per month (Judge Dredd Megazine, monthly release)
- Examples available: "Judge Dredd," "Rogue Trooper," "Zenith"
- Recommended titles: "Judge Dredd: Necropolis," "Slaine: The Horned God," "Bad Company"
There's nothing quite like British comics. We have a certain penchant for the extreme, rock-to-the-face subtlety, and many legendary authors, like Alan Moore or Grant Morrison, got their bearings in the violent, zany worlds of "2000 AD." You'll likely know "Judge Dredd," but "2000 AD" is more than just Mega City One. Much like older British comic institutions (and the early days for Marvel), "2000 AD" is an assortment of stories and is still run that way.
Each month brings a new "prog," featuring a selection of stories from across publisher Rebellion's roster. The main comic will always feature "Judge Dredd," but there's also the option for "Judge Dredd Megazine," which is much more focused on Dredd and stories from that particular world. However, in recent years, it appears to be more of an appendage of the main "2000 AD" comic.
Both are available via the app, but are separate subscriptions. You can also buy individual comics to hold in the app itself. The subscription works a little closer to that of a physical comic subscription, in that you'll receive some back issues and the new "2000 AD" every week (or "Megazine" each month), but there's no full access. Older issues will need to be bought individually, but these can then be used on any reading app or device, as comics are DRM-free.
Shonen Jump
- Cost: Free (limited chapters available), $3.99 per month
- Examples available: "Tokyo Ghoul," "Assassination Classroom," "Sakamoto Days"
- Recommended titles: "Dandadan," "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure," "Yu-Gi-Oh!"
Offering both a free and paid option, Shonen Jump's subscription might be one of the best deals on the market today. At $3.99 per month, the paid tier not only brings the latest in manga obsessions, but also a massive library of legacy manga and long, ongoing series. "One Piece" and "Dragon Ball" are available in their entirety, along with newer stalwarts of the scene, like "Chainsaw Man" or "Jujutsu Kaisen."
The neat thing about Shonen Jump is that it's clear the team understands how prevalent manga piracy is. Japan has cracked down on this multiple times, with "One Piece" leakers being raked over the legal coals for posting chapters days early. As such, if you're up to date via unofficial means, or just caught up, new chapters for ongoing manga are posted for free for a limited time, before being locked behind the cheap subscription fee.
The free offerings are numerous, but are quite limiting for those getting invested. That being the case, the super low cost of the subscription every month should have probably netted Shonen Jump a spot on our list of the low-key subscriptions we don't mind paying for.
Hoopla
- Cost: Free (requires library card)
- Examples available: "Berserk," "Spawn," "Invincible"
- Recommended titles: "Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees," "Absolute Wonder Woman," "The Calvin and Hobbes Compendium"
Hoopla is a strange one, as this will require you to have a library card. The service connects to your local library system and provides comics, manga, as well as more traditional reads. Leveraging a growing collection, Hoopla lets you read comics on the go for free, so long as you have that magic library card. You can check if a library is participating in your location, but it accepts a large variety of options.
The options are surprisingly fresh and include a ton of comics for both kids and adults. This would be a fantastic way to get your child reading, with options like "Dog Man" and age-appropriate comics. Then again, maybe you're never too old to accidentally read something out of your age range.
Marvel, DC, and even "The Peanuts" are contained within its collection. Handily split into categories, you can find non-superhero stuff very easily. Hoopla also pushes its ever-growing library of manga, containing classics and staples of the medium, like "Berserk." All of this is accessible via Hoopla's app on your device, and it definitely shouldn't be ignored if you're looking for something in particular.
DC Universe Infinite
- Cost: Free (limited access), $7.99 per month (Standard), $12.99 per month (Ultra)
- Example titles available: "Absolute DC," "Batman," "Superman"
- Recommended titles: "Preacher," "Animal Man," "Absolute Martian Manhunter"
Whoa there, one of the big two on this list? Well, the DC Universe Infinite app is, well, infinitely better than its competitor from Marvel. With "The House of Ideas" retooling its app to combine with Webtoon, it appears that DC now has the dominant mainstream comic app to subscribe to. However, it does come with an almighty catch, as with the others on this list.
See, DC would still like you to pick up the newly released comics off the shelves or digitally, for the usual fee. As such, DC Universe Infinite holds back new releases by a month for "Ultra" subscribers, or six months for "Standard" subscribers. There is a free option, which limits you to just the "DC GO!" lineup, which are reformatted comics for vertical scrolling with one hand.
While slightly limited in the latest releases, the massive library of DC comics is present, along with imprints like Vertigo and Wildstorm. For "Ultra" subscribers, that's access to what DC claims is nearly 40,000 titles, while "Standard" subscribers have access to "27,000+" titles across the app, which doesn't include all of those imprints' titles.
Methodology
The options above were chosen by taking into account the cost of picking up two or three comics per month, priced at $3.99. There are no official figures for how many comics the average customer buys per month, so this threshold was based on conversations with the author's friends and family, alongside internet threads and forums regarding how much is purchased per month. These were taken with a slight grain of salt, as such forums are often populated by avid fans.
The price of the subscription couldn't outmatch the cost of this limit of comics per month to make it into the list. Options that were free or provided an alternative reading or purchase method were also included to ensure that everyone curious about the best apps for comic reading, regardless of budget, would have an option here.