Comic book apps have been dragged through the wringer since Comixology was snapped up and started suffering from platform decay. Both of the big two, Marvel and DC, have made multiple attempts to get it right, but moving to new apps or ending deals with other apps have ravaged digital collections. Things look to have settled down now, despite Marvel just launching a whole new app with its own set of problems.

With certain runs now going on for years, and a massive explosion in what kind of material is available from all sources, sometimes picking up physical floppies can get too expensive. It only takes a slight interest in a range of stories to suddenly see your monthly spending going up to $200 or more, just because you enjoy those 24 pages. That's before we start getting into the trade paperback collections, which will absolutely spike the bill.

That said, it's never been a better time to jump into comics. With so many options to choose from, including some that just need a library card, there's not a one-size-fits-all solution, we're afraid. However, whether you read your comics on your phone, laptop, desktop, or tablet, these subscriptions can help you by making access to the comics far easier and cheaper. Just be sure you have the right kind of reading device before you jump in.