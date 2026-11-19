Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6" has been one of the most anticipated game releases since its 2022 announcement. Even before then, though, fans of the series were chomping at the bit for any new information that might drop about Rockstar's next project. And now, as we head into the release season, we're getting our first real look at what "GTA 6" has to offer, and it is far more than people expected.

Sure, we already knew "GTA 6" would be bigger and look better than previous "Grand Theft Auto" games because of newer tech like the PlayStation 5 Pro and because Rockstar has kept innovating with each sequel. We also knew that "GTA 6" would have a massive in-game map, with the map being as large as "GTA 4," "GTA 5," and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, according to Rockstar's own claims.

However, we didn't realize just how detailed the world would be in all the places players can go. We've seen plenty of games tout their map size, only for players to feel like they are walking through space most of the time they explore. This wasn't an issue in Rockstar's previous games, and the studio appears to have stayed true to its roots, creating a densely packed, Florida-inspired metro area for players to dig into and explore. From detailed alleyways to even more interiors than previous games, it isn't just the size of the map that's the most impressive thing about "GTA 6." It's how alive and detailed Rockstar has made the world feel.