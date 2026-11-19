GTA 6's Map Size Is Actually Massive, But That's Not The Most Impressive Part
Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6" has been one of the most anticipated game releases since its 2022 announcement. Even before then, though, fans of the series were chomping at the bit for any new information that might drop about Rockstar's next project. And now, as we head into the release season, we're getting our first real look at what "GTA 6" has to offer, and it is far more than people expected.
Sure, we already knew "GTA 6" would be bigger and look better than previous "Grand Theft Auto" games because of newer tech like the PlayStation 5 Pro and because Rockstar has kept innovating with each sequel. We also knew that "GTA 6" would have a massive in-game map, with the map being as large as "GTA 4," "GTA 5," and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, according to Rockstar's own claims.
However, we didn't realize just how detailed the world would be in all the places players can go. We've seen plenty of games tout their map size, only for players to feel like they are walking through space most of the time they explore. This wasn't an issue in Rockstar's previous games, and the studio appears to have stayed true to its roots, creating a densely packed, Florida-inspired metro area for players to dig into and explore. From detailed alleyways to even more interiors than previous games, it isn't just the size of the map that's the most impressive thing about "GTA 6." It's how alive and detailed Rockstar has made the world feel.
Rockstar packed Leonida with places to explore
With "GTA 6" already unlocking in some parts of the world, players are finally opening up the map for themselves. And there is a lot of space to explore. But what Rockstar did with that space is the bigger story.
According to Rockstar co-studio head Aaron Garbut, "GTA 6" has even more interiors than the past "GTA" games. That means plenty of the buildings that players might normally just drive past can actually be walked into and explored. Additionally, Garbut said the team paid as much attention to the detail in back alleyways players might never enter as it did to the main avenues they are sure to wander through. There's so much to do in the game that Garbut claims he was still running into spots he hadn't seen before, even after years of playing the game throughout its development.
But places to explore aren't anything new for Rockstar. "GTA 5" had plenty to find across its map, as did the earlier games in the series like "GTA 4". Empty space doesn't mean much if there's nothing interesting to find there. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with "GTA 6." While exploring a random house during a play session, Garbut noted how alive the world feels, including how the characters react to it, when Jason reacted to a smell in the house. It was an unscripted moment that came to life because the developers added a reaction to the character's animation pool for one scene, then later expanded it so the character could respond to small moments like real people would.
Leonida keeps going even if the player isn't there
A lot of what "GTA 6" is pulling off here goes back to Rockstar's work on "Red Dead Redemption 2." That game features a ton of functionality and detail to make the world feel more alive, from deep crime systems and even witnesses to those crimes, to the way NPCs react when you walk too close or stare too long. Many of these same ideas have been brought over to "GTA 6." And while there is a limit to how many of these events will crop up throughout your time in the game, Rockstar has reportedly spent a lot of time thinking about where to place them, how often they should show up, and more.
"Grand Theft Auto 6" already holds a 99 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game of all time (a title it took from 1998's original "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" release). We're already seeing reports of how "GTA 6" plays on the PlayStation 5 Pro, and there are even some settings you can adjust on your TV to help ensure you're ready to dive in when the game is fully out wherever you are.