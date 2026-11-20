"Grand Theft Auto 6" marks the return of the six-star wanted system, but the feature is arguably much more chaotic than it was in previous titles. There is now a heat system in the game, which allows police to use identifying information to track Jason and Lucia.

The six identification indicators include:

Face: Police can recognize your appearance.

Clothing: They know what you are wearing.

Vehicle: They recognize your getaway vehicle.

Weapon: They have information about your weapon.

Accomplice: They know Jason and Lucia are together.

CCTV: Your crime has been captured on camera.

"Grand Theft Auto 6" doesn't rely on players driving far away to get away from the police. Players will have to take measures to remove the identifying clues, such as changing clothes, switching vehicles, and more.

In "Grand Theft Auto 6", if you reach the six-star wanted level, you won't be able to lose the wanted level. No matter what, the police and the military forces will continue to pursue you until they take you down. While it is impossible to avoid the police after you have reached six stars, it is also extremely difficult to achieve it. You can't achieve six stars normally in this game; it requires a prolonged fight with the police, stealing a tank from a military base, or causing of a lot of destruction or loss of life.

The stars also change appearance based on how much the police know about you. If the stars are white, it means a direct police pursuit. Solid red stars mean that police are searching for you after you have escaped. Hollow stars (black and white outline) mean police don't know who they are looking for. And grey stars mean police are investigating and know a bit about you.