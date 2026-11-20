GTA 6 Brought Back A Classic Feature From 2004, And It's More Chaotic Than Ever
If you have played the older "Grand Theft Auto" titles, you would remember that there used to be a difference in the wanted stars system. In "Grand Theft Auto 5", the wanted stars were capped at five stars. However, initially, in "Grand Theft Auto 3", a six-star wanted level was introduced, which was also used in "Grand Theft Auto 4", "Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars", and "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas". You may remember the chaos that came with a six-star wanted level.
There was the six-star wanted level system in "Grand Theft Auto 4", but there was no military intervention, reducing the chaos by a lot. In "Grand Theft Auto 5", though, there was occasionally military intervention at five stars. But now, in "Grand Theft Auto 6", Rockstar has brought back the classic 6-star wanted level feature. However, reaching the highest wanted level in this game is no easy task, and players who manage to reach it will discover that escaping the authorities is practically impossible.
The six-star wanted system returns in GTA 6
"Grand Theft Auto 6" marks the return of the six-star wanted system, but the feature is arguably much more chaotic than it was in previous titles. There is now a heat system in the game, which allows police to use identifying information to track Jason and Lucia.
The six identification indicators include:
- Face: Police can recognize your appearance.
- Clothing: They know what you are wearing.
- Vehicle: They recognize your getaway vehicle.
- Weapon: They have information about your weapon.
- Accomplice: They know Jason and Lucia are together.
- CCTV: Your crime has been captured on camera.
"Grand Theft Auto 6" doesn't rely on players driving far away to get away from the police. Players will have to take measures to remove the identifying clues, such as changing clothes, switching vehicles, and more.
In "Grand Theft Auto 6", if you reach the six-star wanted level, you won't be able to lose the wanted level. No matter what, the police and the military forces will continue to pursue you until they take you down. While it is impossible to avoid the police after you have reached six stars, it is also extremely difficult to achieve it. You can't achieve six stars normally in this game; it requires a prolonged fight with the police, stealing a tank from a military base, or causing of a lot of destruction or loss of life.
The stars also change appearance based on how much the police know about you. If the stars are white, it means a direct police pursuit. Solid red stars mean that police are searching for you after you have escaped. Hollow stars (black and white outline) mean police don't know who they are looking for. And grey stars mean police are investigating and know a bit about you.