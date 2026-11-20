How To Get Your Free Month Of GTA+ From GTA 6 (And Why You Should Wait)
If you pre-ordered or purchased the digital version of "Grand Theft Auto 6" before November 20, 2026, then you are eligible to claim one free month of the GTA+ subscription. Having a GTA+ membership gives you a variety of perks in the multiplayer-focused "Grand Theft Auto Online" game, as well as special bonuses in "GTA 6."
Here's how to claim your free month of GTA+: If you purchased the game on PlayStation, visit the GTA+ Product Page on the PlayStation Store. Sign in to your PlayStation account or select "Buy," then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction at no cost. If you purchased the game on Xbox, visit the Offers & Credits section of the Microsoft Store and look for the free GTA+ offer in the "Active" section. Be aware that claiming your free month of GTA+ on either console will automatically enroll you in auto-renewal, so be sure to cancel if you don't want to pay $7.99 when the free month is up.
In "GTA 6," your GTA+ membership will get you an exclusive car and a garage in Crosstown, as well as in-game transportation perks, a 10% discount in certain stores, and a 10% increase in vehicle sale value. These benefits will help Jason and Lucia build up more cash, which can help you prepare for crazy stunts like breaking into the military base and stealing the fighter jet much more easily.
Why you should wait to claim your free month of GTA+
PlayStation users who qualify for the free month of GTA+ membership have until March 31, 2027, to actually claim the offer. If you bought it on Xbox — and yes, "GTA 6" is worth playing on Xbox Series S — the offer expires 180 days after purchasing "Grand Theft Auto 6" during the eligibility period, which means you might have until May 18, 2027, to redeem the offer.
With that in mind, it may be better to wait a few months before claiming your free month. Some players might consider the current in-game benefits for "GTA 6" to be fairly negligible, but GTA+ perks are known to change over time. There may be additional bonuses or special promotions for "GTA 6" in the future, which could make a GTA+ membership more worthwhile.
Moreover, the main appeal of GTA+ is that it provides a slew of benefits in "GTA Online" and grants access to other games in the GTA+ Games Library at no extra cost, including "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption," "L.A. Noire," and more. The best time to redeem your free month of GTA+ is when you're finished with GTA6 and ready to find your next game to play. Of course, if you want to have the best possible "GTA 6" experience for your first playthrough, go ahead and start your free month of GTA+ — and make sure to optimize your TV settings for playing "GTA 6," too.