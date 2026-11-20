If you pre-ordered or purchased the digital version of "Grand Theft Auto 6" before November 20, 2026, then you are eligible to claim one free month of the GTA+ subscription. Having a GTA+ membership gives you a variety of perks in the multiplayer-focused "Grand Theft Auto Online" game, as well as special bonuses in "GTA 6."

Here's how to claim your free month of GTA+: If you purchased the game on PlayStation, visit the GTA+ Product Page on the PlayStation Store. Sign in to your PlayStation account or select "Buy," then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction at no cost. If you purchased the game on Xbox, visit the Offers & Credits section of the Microsoft Store and look for the free GTA+ offer in the "Active" section. Be aware that claiming your free month of GTA+ on either console will automatically enroll you in auto-renewal, so be sure to cancel if you don't want to pay $7.99 when the free month is up.

In "GTA 6," your GTA+ membership will get you an exclusive car and a garage in Crosstown, as well as in-game transportation perks, a 10% discount in certain stores, and a 10% increase in vehicle sale value. These benefits will help Jason and Lucia build up more cash, which can help you prepare for crazy stunts like breaking into the military base and stealing the fighter jet much more easily.