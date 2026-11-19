At long last gamers can finally get their hands on "Grand Theft Auto 6." Well, their digital hands, anyway. Easily one of the most anticipated games of the year (if not of all time), the fact that its Metacritic score has already helped it surpass other legendary games likely only has people aching to play it more. However, while it's available across a bunch of consoles, gamers may not realize that there are some disadvantages to playing "GTA 6" on the base model PS5.

Along with base PS5 gamers missing out on ray-traced shadows, the PS5 Pro version of the game also uses Sony's proprietary upscaling tool. Some may also be rather irked that the game will likely forever remain capped at 30 FPS on the latest Sony systems, whereas Xbox systems do beat the PlayStation 5 in one small feature. We'll take a close look at some of these reasons, with much of our information arriving from sources who have had hands-on experience with "GTA 6."

Base PS5 users may not get the most flawless "Grand Theft Auto 6" experience possible, but that doesn't necessarily mean the disadvantages below will completely ruin an experience. And ultimately, some of these issues may not matter to every single gamer. If you've been excited to play "GTA 6" on the PlayStation 5, we're not here to take that away from you, but here are some things to know before visiting Leonida.