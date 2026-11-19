The 4 Biggest Disadvantages Of Playing GTA 6 On A PS5
At long last gamers can finally get their hands on "Grand Theft Auto 6." Well, their digital hands, anyway. Easily one of the most anticipated games of the year (if not of all time), the fact that its Metacritic score has already helped it surpass other legendary games likely only has people aching to play it more. However, while it's available across a bunch of consoles, gamers may not realize that there are some disadvantages to playing "GTA 6" on the base model PS5.
Along with base PS5 gamers missing out on ray-traced shadows, the PS5 Pro version of the game also uses Sony's proprietary upscaling tool. Some may also be rather irked that the game will likely forever remain capped at 30 FPS on the latest Sony systems, whereas Xbox systems do beat the PlayStation 5 in one small feature. We'll take a close look at some of these reasons, with much of our information arriving from sources who have had hands-on experience with "GTA 6."
Base PS5 users may not get the most flawless "Grand Theft Auto 6" experience possible, but that doesn't necessarily mean the disadvantages below will completely ruin an experience. And ultimately, some of these issues may not matter to every single gamer. If you've been excited to play "GTA 6" on the PlayStation 5, we're not here to take that away from you, but here are some things to know before visiting Leonida.
Lack of ray-traced shadows
When it came to the differences between the Xbox and PlayStation versions of "GTA 6," Rockstar made it clear that there would be some noticeable difference between the systems, and this even includes some small differences between the base PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro. For those simply aching to play the game, some of these differences may matter little, but purists may want to consider the ray tracing available on the PS5 Pro.
In a press release sent out prior to the availability of the game, Rockstar made it clear that PlayStation 5 users would be getting "high-fidelity" adjustable haptic feedback on DualSense controllers alongside faster load times. Rockstar also promises improvements to spatial audio rendering and better utilization of Sony's Tempest 3D audio. This can be great news for PS5 owners, but Rockstar also mentions that PlayStation 5 Pro users will be the only ones receiving ray-traced shadows (the PS5 still uses ray-traced global illumination and reflections).
We've already delved into why this may make the game look best on the PlayStation 5 Pro, but the long and short of it is that the PlayStation 5 Pro will have richer detail in how shadows interact with light within Leonida. Ultimately, it will likely give the game better clarity, though Rockstar is convinced that the game will "play best" on PS5 systems, with the Pro getting a slight edge. Of course, some may be more concerned about the frame rates in "GTA 6" anyway.
GTA 6 runs at 30 FPS on PlayStation 5
At release, "Grand Theft Auto 6" is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One (via Xbox Cloud Gaming), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro. No matter what system you choose, however, Rockstar has already confirmed that the game will be capped at 30 frames per second (FPS) across all systems. This essentially means your console will render a maximum of 30 pictures each second during the gameplay. If the game supported 60 FPS, it is likely that "GTA 6" would both look and feel smoother.
Unfortunately, whether you want 60 FPS is pretty irrelevant, as Rockstar has already gone on record stating both the PS5 and PS5 Pro will be trapped at these numbers. This means if you were hoping for some sort of performance update, you'll just have to keep holding your breath, as even a 40 FPS mode won't be an option. Speaking with Kotaku, Rockstar Technology Production Director Marc Chambers has stated that even the PlayStation 5 Pro's CPU "is not powerful enough to run the game's complex simulation at higher frame rates."
Rockstar has also confirmed its stance on the "GTA 6" FPS controversy in other ways, but the reality is that even a PlayStation 5 Pro can't handle the processing demands of the in-game world. Also, players should remember that the base PlayStation 5 is running on six-year-old tech at this point. PS5 Pro users will still get better shadows, sharper images, and more consistent frame rates, but don't necessarily expect the Pro version to feel "faster" than its weaker brethren.
Less upscaling than the PS5 Pro
Sony fans are already getting a few additional perks over Xbox owners, but PlayStation 5 Pro users are also getting something a little extra special. Some may consider this fair considering how wild pricing got for the Pro prior to the release of "GTA 6," but PlayStation 5 Pro owners will get access to some better upscaling on their consoles. Essentially, upscaling is a way to bump up the performance and framerate of a game without putting more pressure on the GPU, and the PlayStation 5 Pro tackles it a little better than other consoles, including the base PS5.
On the PlayStation 5 Pro, Rockstar implemented PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is essentially upscaling performed by artificial intelligence and was created by Sony in partnership with AMD. Meanwhile, the base model PS5 relies on Rockstar's own temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) for upscaling to 4K.
Both systems run the game at 1440p resolution, and both are upscaled to 4K. However, how they achieve this is different, and the results are noticeable. As noted by Digital Foundry, which spent several hours with the game, the PlayStation 5 version of "GTA 6" can look "softer" than its Pro counterpart. Whether or not it's worth getting a PlayStation 5 Pro just for better upscaling and ray-tracing will ultimately be up to the player, but those who haven't gotten their hands on the game may want to consider these small differences.
Xbox does beat PS5 in one area
Microsoft fans may feel as though Rockstar has gone out of its way to deliver a better experience on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles, but now that reviewers and critics have gotten their hands on the game, the reality is that Xbox users do get one additional perk over Sony users. Gamers who like variable refresh rates may want to consider this one fact about the Xbox version.
One thing Xbox users do get over PS5 users is the ability to run the game within a 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) container at the operating system level, as noted by Digital Foundry. The team notes this can make for a "slightly smoother experience," but PlayStation users don't really have this option — gamers can try and force VRR to be enabled through the system, but it won't do much on a 30 FPS game. Essentially, Xbox users may have a little less stutter and screen tearing, but the experience should be more or less similar to the base PS5.
Ultimately, this may matter little to the overall gameplay, but again, purists may value the feature. Both the base PS5 and Xbox Series X run around the same 30 FPS as Digital Foundry notes in their experience, though the team ultimately still chooses the PlayStation 5 Pro as the best option for gamers. Xbox fans may be losing out in a couple of areas, but the systems do hold one feature over the PlayStations.