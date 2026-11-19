Imagine you're just starting your journey through Leonida in "Grant Theft Auto 6." But as you are making your way through the urban city across the state, your game crashes. It's not a fun state to be in, especially after you've spent time downloading and updating the game. While plenty of reviewers discuss consistent performance on the PlayStation 5 Pro, the base PlayStation 5 isn't always as smooth as one would hope. But the PlayStation 5 Pro is very expensive – you can pay over $1200 for a used one at your local GameStop – and hard to justify upgrading for one game.

Thankfully, the base PlayStation 5 is enough, even if the game sometimes dips below 30 FPS during heavy action. Rockstar has done a lot of work to get their game optimized on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Though if your base PlayStation 5 is struggling to keep up, it can kill the enjoyment of the game. Sadly, a simple reset/uninstall can't fix it either. But eager users and reviewers have found a few fixes/optimizations that can help get your fictional crime spree back on track.