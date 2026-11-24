By any measure, the Hubble Space Telescope is an extraordinary piece of engineering. But if something isn't done soon, it could meet a fiery end. A joint project involving NASA and its European counterpart, ESA, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed into Earth orbit in 1990. Ever since, it's been dazzling everyone from professional astronomers to wide-eyed young space enthusiasts with its extraordinary imagery and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. Indeed, since its deployment, Hubble has produced more than 1.7 million observations, which have been cited in more than 23,000 scientific papers. However, unless NASA intervenes in the next few years, the Hubble Space Telescope's decaying orbit will eventually bring it back into Earth's atmosphere, causing it to burn up during a high-speed descent.

But there are calls for it to be saved. NASA chief Jared Isaacman, for example, said in 2026 that Hubble "still has important science ahead of it," adding that extending the observatory's life would mean "more discoveries, more science, and more opportunities to expand our understanding of the universe."

The problem is that neither NASA nor ESA currently has a spacecraft capable of boosting Hubble into a higher orbit. The space-based observatory has no propulsion system of its own, and the only vehicle to have serviced it in orbit was the now-retired Space Shuttle, which last visited in 2009. If Hubble continues to lose altitude, experts believe it could re-enter the atmosphere around 2033 or 2034. NASA says that any mission to save it would need to take place by 2032, and it's asking for help right now.