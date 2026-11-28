How Close Did Henry Cavill Come To Being Cast As James Bond?
The internet is still buzzing after the recent announcement of Robert Pattinson taking over as cinematic secret agent James Bond. He's replacing the sometimes divisive Daniel Craig, who was well into his 50s when he played the character for the final time in 2021's "No Time to Die." It was a big deal when Craig was chosen to star in Martin Campbell's "Casino Royale" two decades ago at 38, beating out other talented actors like eventual DCEU Superman Henry Cavill. The "Man of Steel" star auditioned to play the beloved spy in the mid-aughts when he was just 22 years old, which played a key factor in why he wasn't selected, according to "Casino Royale" director Campbell.
Campbell spoke candidly in a 2023 interview with Express about why he and the 007 franchise's producers went with Craig when recasting Bond. He said, "[Cavill] looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn't exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape ... very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young ... back then."
It's sort of ironic that Cavill was deemed too young at that time, since now at 43, he was apparently considered too old to even be in the running. After all, Pattinson is currently 40 (two years older than Craig was when he got cast), and if he signed the same minimum three-movie deal as Pierce Brosnan and Craig did before him, he'll be around 50 when he's done with the franchise — unless they ask him to do more and stay longer.
Henry Cavill didn't even make the list of candidates this time around
Besides Pattinson, several other actors made the shortlist for the next Bond, including "Slow Horses" alum Jack Lowden, "Mad Max: Fury Road" star Nicholas Hoult, the rapidly rising Josh O'Connor, and "Masters of the Air" actor Callum Turner. Sadly, Cavill wasn't even considered, despite proving time and again that he could potentially be a kind of 007 dream casting for many, even at his current age.
If his rock-solid performances in movies like "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" weren't perfect demonstrations of how well-suited he'd be for the role, it's unclear what would be. In a way, he's been a victim of circumstance and bad timing, similarly to Clive Owen, whose credentials are arguably impeccable to earn a chance at portraying 007, yet he's never even been approached formally to play the role.
As much as Pattinson deserves the part due to his repeatedly proven prowess as a generational talent and the stupendously impressive run he's been on lately, many fans can't help but feel that he was the safest choice from the roster of the aforementioned actors. That's not to say he isn't up for the task (on the contrary), but the castings of Bond before him, going back many years, were perhaps more gutsy and surprising in retrospect. It's just a shame that this means we'll never see what Cavill could've done with the character, either at a younger or older age. But that's Hollywood for you.