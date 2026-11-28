The internet is still buzzing after the recent announcement of Robert Pattinson taking over as cinematic secret agent James Bond. He's replacing the sometimes divisive Daniel Craig, who was well into his 50s when he played the character for the final time in 2021's "No Time to Die." It was a big deal when Craig was chosen to star in Martin Campbell's "Casino Royale" two decades ago at 38, beating out other talented actors like eventual DCEU Superman Henry Cavill. The "Man of Steel" star auditioned to play the beloved spy in the mid-aughts when he was just 22 years old, which played a key factor in why he wasn't selected, according to "Casino Royale" director Campbell.

Campbell spoke candidly in a 2023 interview with Express about why he and the 007 franchise's producers went with Craig when recasting Bond. He said, "[Cavill] looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn't exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape ... very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young ... back then."

It's sort of ironic that Cavill was deemed too young at that time, since now at 43, he was apparently considered too old to even be in the running. After all, Pattinson is currently 40 (two years older than Craig was when he got cast), and if he signed the same minimum three-movie deal as Pierce Brosnan and Craig did before him, he'll be around 50 when he's done with the franchise — unless they ask him to do more and stay longer.