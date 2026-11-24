The controller doesn't just look premium — it also feels comfortable to hold. It doesn't reinvent the wheel in terms of shape, of course, but there are plenty of additional controls and buttons that could impact overall comfort. Thankfully, they don't: They're all relatively easy to reach, and while you will have to get used to them if you're used to more traditional controllers — once you do, they could help your gameplay. We'll get into those a little more later.

The angled grips give my fingers plenty of room behind the controller, and the back buttons sit flush and in easy reach. I found them easy to press despite how recessed they were. The handle shape reminds me of the Switch Pro Controller, which makes the asymmetrical stick layout easy to get used to. The ABXY buttons have a nice click, too. I didn't have a strong opinion about using the textured versus non-textured grips, but some might. It does change the feel a little, but I never found the non-textured grips to be too slippery or impact my gaming much.

The pad has three connection options: The 2.4GHz receiver and wired USB-C both support polling rates up to 8,000Hz, while Bluetooth offers broader device compatibility. Standard mode runs at 1,000Hz. In my testing, Bluetooth was stable enough, though that connection isn't the reason to buy a controller built around 8K polling. The controller is compatible with PC, Switch, and Android devices. There's no Xbox support, unfortunately, so if you're looking for a controller you can use with an Xbox, you'll need to buy a different model/brand. The $79.99 G7 Pro Tri-Mode, for example, does support Xbox over a wired connection, though you won't get the 8K polling rate.

Beyond the sticks, the controls are where this pad feels most different from a standard gamepad. On top of the typical gamepad controls, you'll also get two rear paddles, two small buttons on top near the bumpers, a hardware lock switch on the back that disables the paddles, and a toggle on the back for each trigger that switches between analog travel and a short microswitch click. The extra inputs take some adjusting. The two rear paddles are easy to find, but the two top buttons are positioned close to the bumpers and are easy to forget about. They only became useful once I'd remapped them to something I actually needed.

The hardware lock on the back is the part I liked most, since it lets me turn the rear paddles off when I don't want them. Each trigger also has a toggle on the back that switches between a longer analog pull and a short, clicky microswitch press. I found the microswitch setting better for shooters, while the analog setting suits racing games.