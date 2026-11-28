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Outdoor holiday light timers are magical tools that can both allow your neighborhood to rest when you are sleeping, and let everyone see and feel your holiday spirit when you're awake. No matter if your light schedule is set up to adhere to your daily routine, or perhaps scare away burglars like the McCallister family in "Home Alone," users can have a "Holly Jolly Christmas" without constantly having to plug in their decorations once they've been set up. We also live in the internet age now, and traditional timers aren't the only way homeowners can now automate their lights for their joyous jubilee. Whether you are looking for gadgets that can help decorate your home for any occasion, or perhaps quirky devices that can make great holiday gifts, outdoor smart plugs are an effective way to modernize your merrymaking or perhaps enhance your fellow man's holiday festivities.

Just as there are several cool ways you can use smart plugs in your home, comparable outdoor products allow even the cheeriest of elves to flick their lights on and off like Ellen Griswold fiddling with a garage light switch, and adjust their luminescent display's schedule with ease. Products like the Enbrighten Matter Outdoor Smart Plug, which usually sell for $26, allows festive families to connect to and control their lights through smart home hardware and the Enbrighten app. Users can group separate fixtures together and control them all at once, and also schedule timers to take into account factors like time and weather. And its standalone app means it can function without connecting to any Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit smart hubs. Thus, users can focus more of their funds on wholesome holiday gifts for their friends and loved ones, rather than splurging on an unnecessary smart hub to make their lights work.